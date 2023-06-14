Kaptein Span die Seile: Kurt Darren and wife’s cruise to Turkey, Italy & Venice

By Xanet Scheepers

Popular South African singer, Kurt Darren, has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his MSC Splendida cruise holiday with his wife Dunay, and his fans are loving him for it.

The Kaptein Span Die Seile singer shared several photos of their stop in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday. The post quickly went viral as fans commented on how beautiful the photos are, thanking Kurt for sharing these special snaps with them and commenting on how much they love his music.

“Happy wife, happy life… my feet are tired, my finger is stiff from all the photos, stuffed full of pasta and bruschetta but… best time with my adventurous wife on board the MSC Splendida. Tomorrow we are in our favourite place ever, Venice, and on Friday I am back in SA for the #Eldokuierfees,” the singer captioned his Facebook post.

On Saturday, the couple were in Istanbul, Turkey aboard the MSC Splendida. In a video clip on Instagram, Kurt explained to fans that they are doing a ‘recce’ for their cruises next year which includes the Super Sokkie, Krone, Comic Con and Kids & Teens cruises in 2024.

‘Kaptein Span die Seile tot in Dubai’

The Afrikaans singer is not only popular in his home country. Darren travelled abroad earlier this month where he performed live at the Hard Rock Café featuring DJ Justin Vega.

The singer shared a short video clip of his live performance in Dubai and the crowd couldn’t get enough, begging him to sing his famous hit song ‘Kaptein Span Die Seile’ to end off the evening.

When and where to see Kurt Darren live

The singer has assured his fans that he will be back from his holiday in time for the Eldo Kuierfees on Friday, 16 June, taking place at Eldoraigne High School in Centurion.

Die Heuwels Fantasties, Appel and Bernice West will also be performing live at the Eldo Kuierfees.

If you are an Afrikaans music fan, you definitely won’t want to miss the Krone concert taking place on Saturday, 19 August, at Loftus.

Kurt will be sharing the stage with some of South Africa’s other most loved singers including Dirk van der Westhuizen, Juanita Du Plessis, Refentse, Ricus Nel and more singing everything from golden oldies to their latest new hit songs.

