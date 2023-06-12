Emtee hits back at his estranged wife’s drugs and abuse claims

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning rapper Mthebeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu took to his Twitter page to respond following reports that his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, has alleged in a police report that the rapper is an abuser and a drug user.

According to Sunday World, Nicole filed a police statement at the Midrand Police Station in which she stated that Emtee assaulted her and is invading her privacy on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee said he would be in jail if he had hit her.

“To this day, I never [and] will never hit a [woman]. Even when y’all see that whole thing was cap nisanya. I’m not doing jail time for no [woman]. If I really hit her, I should be tweeting from a cell RN.”

To this day I never n will never hit a bitch. Even when y’all see that that whole thing was cap nisanya. I’m not doing jail time for no bitch. 🤞🏽 if I really hit her, I should be tweeting from a cell RN https://t.co/iSZifSiXo5— IVANGELI (@emteerecords) June 12, 2023

‘Opportunity to clear his name’

Emtee’s legal team said he was denied an opportunity to clear his name after Nicole dropped an assault case against him a few weeks ago.

“Had there been no withdrawal statement, the matter would have proceeded for trial, and prior to that, the accused would have been called upon to plead to the charges. In fact, the net effect of the withdrawal is that Emtee missed out on the opportunity to clear his name.

“There will always be this cloud hanging over his head that he is a woman basher regardless of the charges being withdrawn. This is the image he will forever carry in the court of public opinion,” said Emtee’s lawyer Dumisani Motsamai, as quoted by Sunday World.

In 2020, Emtee took to Twitter again and opened up about the toxicity of his marriage. He revealed that he had suffered abuse at the hands of Nicole’s family, adding that they were middling into his marriage.

“I do not want anything now. She calls her very buff brother, uncles, and even her mother to come and hit me. Her mother choked me, and I saw the evil in her as she was holding me by the throat against the wall. I will die for things I do not know about because of this woman.

“I don’t know why she always tryna make me feel like I ain’t sh*t when I’m a goat of note. I’m currently tweeting from my big homie crib cos she took the keys to my spot and went to her parents’ naso,” he tweeted.

Heal. Find peace. Grind hard so u never get frustrated cos you hungry. That only breeds Jealousy and envy. I be stepping to a bag damn near everytime I walk out the house but I’m being set up for failure.— IVANGELI (@emteerecords) November 17, 2020

