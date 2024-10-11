Brave Catherine joins William in first appearance post-chemo [VIDEO]

The visit marks Catherine’s return to public duties after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, northwest England. Picture: AFP

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William made their first joint public appearance after Catherine completed chemotherapy treatment, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday.

The couple visited Southport in northwest England to support the community as it recovers from a tragic knife attack in July that claimed the lives of three children. They met with emergency responders who attended the scene of the attack, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and left eight children and two adults injured.

Royals praise ‘hero’ responders

During their visit, both 42-year-old royals listened to the responders’ stories and how the event impacted their mental health. They also met with mental health professionals who have been providing ongoing support to the emergency workers. Catherine expressed her gratitude to the responders, relaying the appreciation of the victims’ families: “On behalf of them, thank you”.

William called the responders “heroes” and urged them to prioritise their mental health, advising them to take the time they need before returning to work. Kensington Palace highlighted that William is passionate about supporting emergency workers, drawing on his own experiences as a former pilot in search and rescue operations.

WATCH: Royals visit Southport

Catherine comforts grieving families

Earlier in the day, Catherine and William privately met with the families of the victims and a dance teacher who was injured in the attack. Kate, wearing a long brown coat, was seen arriving at a community centre, where she spent time hugging and comforting some of the attendees who became emotional.

This visit marks Catherine’s return to public duties after finishing her chemotherapy treatment, which she announced on 9 September. In a heartfelt video message, she shared that she was on a long road to recovery.

WATCH: Catherine announces she’s completed chemo

Royal resilience amidst health battles

Last week, Catherine took a step back into her work by meeting with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, signalling positive progress in her health.

Her illness coincides with King Charles III’s own battle with cancer. The 75-year-old monarch returned to public duties in April after receiving treatment earlier this year. Neither he nor Catherine has disclosed the specific types of cancer they had.

Unrest and riots broke out in the week following the Southport attack, fueled by misinformation about the identity of the attacker. A 17-year-old named Axel Rudakubana has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is set to appear in court later this month.

Additional source: AFP

