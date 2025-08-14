‘Hate doesn’t shake us’: Chris Excel after reaction to Mkhwanazi’s praise of controversial X account

Mkhwanazi's mention of the controversial X account Chris Excel hasn’t been met with positivity.

Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has expressed gratitude towards those who helped set up a crowdfunding initiative in appreciation of his work.

However, his specific mention of the controversial X (Twitter) account, Chris Excel, hasn’t been met with positivity.

The X account, which has more than 3.3 million followers, is known for trolling and making inflammatory remarks, often directed at public figures.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the X user by the name of Chris Excel who came up with the initiative to raise funds in support of the work that police are doing to keep criminals at bay,” said Mkhwanazi on Wednesday.

But speaking to The Citizen, the person behind the Chris Excel account said he was pleased to be mentioned by the venerated Mkhwanazi.

“It was very exciting to hear that Lord Mkhwanazi appreciates the support shown not just by me but the entire South Africa,” Chris Excel said.

What began as a public gesture of thanks to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, launched by @ChrisExcel, has become a gift of opportunity.



At the General’s request, over R44 000 raised on @backabuddy will be donated to the SAPS Education Trust, funding the education of… https://t.co/KNxg0cKXYu — BackaBuddy NPC (@backabuddy) August 14, 2025

“Helping people has been part of this page… we help different people in different situations.”

The BackaBuddy campaign was launched on social media last month to raise money for Mkhwanazi to buy two cows as a gesture of gratitude following a widely publicised media briefing held last month by Mkhwanazi.

Somehow you had to insert negativity in something positive. I don’t know you but you have a dark soul. https://t.co/PELuPlaGx7 pic.twitter.com/wsD7P0ZN9X — Prosper 𝕏 (@qhamadlula_) August 13, 2025

The campaign exceeded its R35 000 target, raising R44 000 in total. In his briefing, Mkhwanazi urged the funds to be donated to the South African Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET).

ALSO READ: Campaign raises R44k for Mkhwanazi … but it won’t go to the commissioner

Chris Excel controversy

Chris Excel said the vitriol directed at the account is because “some women hate this account because it has made it difficult to just wake up and cancel men”.

Chris Excel described the account as a shield that has defended many men who were “falsely accused”.

“So hate doesn’t shake us,” said the account holder.

For a long time, the account had used content creator Bianca Coster’s photo as the profile picture, with several people assuming that it was Coster’s personal opinions.

Earlier this year, Coster said she has continued to suffer the consequences of having her face used as the account’s display picture.

“Why couldn’t he use another picture? Why should I constantly shift and change my life to accommodate this Chris Excel person?” Coster said on TikTok.

“He could have used a plant, but he decided to use my face, knowing full well the implications.”

She added that this has not only affected her financially, but also impacted her relationships.

“When I say I’ve taken a hit financially, I mean it. In corporate spaces, in my work as an influencer — I constantly have to explain myself. Even in personal relationships, people will say, ‘You look familiar,’ or ask, ‘Are you that girl from Twitter?’ This thing is following me. I can’t get away from it,” she added.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bianca Coster says she continues to suffer financially and personally due to Chris Excel

Chris Excel has since altered the Coster picture, giving it a more masculine look and no longer resembling Coster.

“This page is not personifying anyone .. there over 50 who are using Bianca Coster photos and her real names. Some are selling nudes,” said Chris Excel.

X’s policy on impersonation

The account holder said the polarising X page never claimed to be Coster and never claimed to be a woman in the picture.

“The reason it doesn’t get suspended, the bio clearly says ‘commentary account’. According to the Twitter rules, it means it’s a fan account. Using Ronaldo’s photo doesn’t mean you’re Ronaldo.”

X’s policy on impersonation and deceptive identity says that a public figure’s image (like Ronaldo) in your profile picture can run afoul of Twitter’s impersonation rules if the account misleads others into believing it’s that person.

The platform defines impersonation as using at least two elements of identity – such as the image and name or bio – to mislead.

Chrissy trending for all the right reason(s) 🤭🤭

Mbambiseni ibele 🫠@ChrisExcel102 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vz8ngsXadr — Queen Misah (@Misah_Mdiza) August 13, 2025

Fan, parody or commentary accounts like that of Chris Excel are allowed, but must clearly state their nature in the account name and bio, as Chris Excel has. Failure to do so can result in suspension.

“The Chris Excel account it’s a brand and a commentary account, not a personal account,” said Chris Excel.

However, according to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), using someone’s image on social media without consent may violate their privacy rights, as POPIA recognises a person’s image as personal information; hence, Chris Excel altered Coster’s image.

NOW READ: ‘We are truly sorry’: Open Chats Podcast issues apology to coloured community after backlash