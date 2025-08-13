Campaign raises R44k for Mkhwanazi … but it won’t go to the commissioner

BackaBuddy has, however, not yet released the funds.

The funds raised on behalf of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be donated to a trust of the South African Police Service (Saps).

This is according to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

A BackaBuddy campaign was launched by social media users last month to raise money for Mkhwanazi to buy two cows as a gesture of gratitude following a widely publicised media briefing held last month by Mkhwanazi.

The campaign exceeded its R35 000 target, raising R44 000 in total.

On Tuesday, Mathe clarified that the funds will not go directly to Mkhwanazi.

“Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi thanks everyone for their support and contributions. He has, in addition, requested that all donations be made to the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund.

“SAPSET takes care of the educational needs of children whose parents died in the line of duty,” Mathe said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Public service employees are prohibited, in the course of their official duties, from accepting gifts, donations, rewards – whether in cash or in kind – or any other benefits, as such offers may be construed as bribes.

Mathe added that Mkhwanazi’s office is awaiting approval from the office of national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to allow funds to be deposited into the trust’s account.

“Once the approval has been granted, the money will be used to pay for fees, books and uniforms for children whose mothers and fathers died on duty.”

BackaBuddy confirmed it has not yet released the funds, citing the need for formal consent.

“To protect the beneficiary and donors, we release funds only once verification is complete – including a consent letter from the verified beneficiary.

“We’re trying to reach out to them directly. As soon as documents are confirmed, we’ll pay out,” the non-profit company said.

Police corruption allegations

Mkhwanazi drew national attention when he publicly accused Police minister Senzo Mchunu during a press briefing on 6 July.

He claimed that Mchunu sought to dismantle the police’s political killings task team based in KZN, allegedly to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

The provincial commissioner also alleged that a drug cartel based in Gauteng was influencing a high-level criminal syndicate with reach into Saps, the judiciary, and other law enforcement bodies.

Mchunu has since been placed on special leave pending the outcome of a judicial commission of inquiry, led by former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission will deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months.

In addition, Parliament has established an ad hoc committee to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, with a 90-day deadline to conclude its work.

