‘We are truly sorry’: Open Chats Podcast issues apology to coloured community after backlash

This is the second apology the Open Chats Podcast issued, after the first failed to calm the storm.

The Open Chats Podcast team has released an apology to the coloured community and all South Africans after intense backlash over racist remarks made during episode 128.

The controversy sparked national outrage, legal action and calls for cancellation. Now, the hosts are taking public steps toward accountability and education.

Backlash over episode

Episode 128 of the Open Chat Podcast ignited a firestorm. Remarks made about the coloured community were widely condemned as racist, sexist and deeply offensive. The clip quickly went viral, drawing outrage across social media. This prompted the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to file charges against the hosts.

The controversy escalated when old tweets from PA leader and sports minister Gayton McKenzie were shared, showing him using the K-word. This sparked renewed debate and even calls for his resignation. The fallout spread far beyond the original podcast audience. It turned into a national talking point.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s former fiancée LaConco makes acting debut in Mzansi Magic’s ‘Genesis’

Previous apology rejected

The podcast’s initial apology failed to calm the storm. Many South Africans viewed it as insincere, with TikTok users posting videos criticising the tone and delivery. The backlash only deepened calls for cancellation and heightened demands for genuine accountability.

This week, in episode 131, the hosts released a new apology. They say it is “serious, unreserved, and from the heart”.

‘We take full accountability’

“We wish to unconditionally and unreservedly apologise for the hurt and harm we caused to the coloured community and South Africa at large. Our statements in episode 128 were racist, sexist, unfortunate, irresponsible, reckless, and unAfrican. We take full accountability for our utterances,” the Open Chats team said.

The team acknowledged that their words had caused “outrage and offence” across racial lines. They recognised that their right to freedom of expression could not be exercised in ways that stripped others of their dignity.

Content removed and call for calm

Episode 128 has since been removed from all official platforms. However, the hosts expressed regret that clips continue to circulate independently. They urged the public to stop sharing the content to prevent further harm.

They have also committed to undergoing formal education on race relations at a reputable higher-learning institution, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Working with the Human Rights Commission

While the team had initially intended to approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on their own, several political parties had already taken that step. The podcast’s legal team is now liaising with the SAHRC to reach a resolution. They said they will comply fully with any directives issued.

In a direct appeal to political parties critical of the podcast, the hosts invited open dialogue. They suggested a recorded discussion could take place in the future.

Plea for forgiveness

Closing their statement, the Open Chats Podcast hosts expressed remorse.

“We are disappointed with ourselves and the blatant disregard we showed when talking about a vulnerable group of people. We remain remorseful and request the forgiveness of the coloured community of South Africa. We are truly sorry for the damage we’ve caused.”