Comedic cat-astrophe: Crumbs the cat tries to escape fat camp [VIDEO]

Staff members discovered him hilariously trapped, with his face squished into a bright blue Croc shoe.

38-pound rescue cat Crumbs got stuck in shoe rack while trying to escape from fat camp. Picture: X/New York Post

In a comical escape attempt gone wrong, a chubby cat named Kroshik—which means “Crumbs” in Russian—found himself wedged in a shoe rack while trying to flee a diet centre in Perm, Russia.

The hefty feline, tipping the scales at 17kg, had been put on a strict exercise plan and food restrictions. Staff members discovered him hilariously trapped, with his face squished into a bright blue Croc shoe, proving that even cats struggle with dieting!

“Kroshik… he caused a ruckus and escaped today,” wrote rehabilitation expert Ekaterina Bedakova in a Telegram post.

“He was extremely displeased when we found him disguised as slippers, but… after a portion of food, he mellowed out.”

Crumbs’ escape attempt has also caused a ruckus on social media.

Crumbs’ cookie chronicles: A weighty tale

It’s been quite a journey for Crumbs—named for his knack for gobbling up food—who was first discovered in the basement of a Russian hospital, according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, the staff had been feeding the chubby pet a diet of cookies and soup, which caused him to balloon up to a weight preventing him from walking.

Crumb’s new home is set to help him lose nearly three-quarters of his weight, aiming to bring him down to around 4,5 kg. He’ll be on a long journey to reach this goal, needing to shed about 150 g each week.

Once he gets closer to his target weight, he’ll be able to exercise properly to help him lose even more. The shelter acknowledges that his treatment will be costly, but they are committed to covering the expenses for him.

WATCH: Crumbs gets some exercise on the treadmill

Crumbs is big, but Himmy Weighed in at 21,3 kg

Crumbs may be a big cat, but he’s not the heaviest in the world. That title belongs to Himmy, an Australian cat who weighed an astonishing 21.3 kg!

Sadly, Himmy passed away at the age of 10 in 1986. He was so large that his owner, Thomas Vyse, had to use a wheelbarrow to carry him around.

After Himmy’s death, Guinness World Records decided to stop keeping track of the heaviest cat to discourage pet owners from trying to overfeed their cats to break his record.

