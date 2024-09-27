Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Carien Grobler

Deputy Digital Editor

3 minute read

27 Sep 2024

12:28 pm

Comedic cat-astrophe: Crumbs the cat tries to escape fat camp [VIDEO]

Staff members discovered him hilariously trapped, with his face squished into a bright blue Croc shoe.

38-pound rescue cat Crumbs got stuck in shoe rack while trying to escape from fat camp

38-pound rescue cat Crumbs got stuck in shoe rack while trying to escape from fat camp. Picture: X/New York Post

In a comical escape attempt gone wrong, a chubby cat named Kroshik—which means “Crumbs” in Russian—found himself wedged in a shoe rack while trying to flee a diet centre in Perm, Russia.

The hefty feline, tipping the scales at 17kg, had been put on a strict exercise plan and food restrictions. Staff members discovered him hilariously trapped, with his face squished into a bright blue Croc shoe, proving that even cats struggle with dieting!

“Kroshik… he caused a ruckus and escaped today,” wrote rehabilitation expert Ekaterina Bedakova in a Telegram post.

“He was extremely displeased when we found him disguised as slippers, but… after a portion of food, he mellowed out.”

Crumbs’ escape attempt has also caused a ruckus on social media.

It’s been quite a journey for Crumbs—named for his knack for gobbling up food—who was first discovered in the basement of a Russian hospital, according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, the staff had been feeding the chubby pet a diet of cookies and soup, which caused him to balloon up to a weight preventing him from walking.

Crumb’s new home is set to help him lose nearly three-quarters of his weight, aiming to bring him down to around 4,5 kg. He’ll be on a long journey to reach this goal, needing to shed about 150 g each week.

Once he gets closer to his target weight, he’ll be able to exercise properly to help him lose even more. The shelter acknowledges that his treatment will be costly, but they are committed to covering the expenses for him.

WATCH: Crumbs gets some exercise on the treadmill

Crumbs is big, but Himmy Weighed in at 21,3 kg

Crumbs may be a big cat, but he’s not the heaviest in the world. That title belongs to Himmy, an Australian cat who weighed an astonishing 21.3 kg!

Sadly, Himmy passed away at the age of 10 in 1986. He was so large that his owner, Thomas Vyse, had to use a wheelbarrow to carry him around.

After Himmy’s death, Guinness World Records decided to stop keeping track of the heaviest cat to discourage pet owners from trying to overfeed their cats to break his record.

NOW READ: Tiny hippo Moo Deng takes internet by storm

Read more on these topics

cat Russia

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Hlophe’s JSC gig halted after court ruling
Politics ANC-DA rift in Tshwane a ‘blow for GNU’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: From the Brink of oblivion, the ANC keeps rising to power
South Africa ‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt
Politics Cilliers Brink removed as City of Tshwane mayor

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES