Tiny hippo Moo Deng takes internet by storm

The two-month-old baby pygmy hippo has gone viral after her caretakers shared videos of her on TikTok and Instagram.

Moo Deng has become the poster child for the endangered pygmy hippo species. Picture: X/Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Just a month after Thailand’s baby hippo, Moo Deng, made her debut on social media, she became an internet sensation.

Fans who can’t make the two-hour trip from Bangkok to Khao Kheow Open Zoo to see her can enjoy her adorable videos and memes online.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been sharing cute animal moments for about five years. He never expected the zoo’s newborn pygmy hippo to become an online star so quickly.

Cars are lining up outside the zoo as people come to catch a glimpse of the chubby little rascal.

Her enclosure, which she shares with her mom, Jona, filled up quickly, with visitors excitedly reacting to every cute movement the baby hippo made, AP reported.

Moo Deng brings attention to endangered kin

The two-month-old baby pygmy hippo has gone viral after her caretakers shared videos of her on TikTok and Instagram from the zoo. Her playful antics and cute expressions have captured millions of views. This is drawing thousands of visitors eager to see her in action.

Named Moo Deng, which means “bouncy pork” in Thai, after a popular snack, she’s now the poster child for the endangered pygmy hippo species.

Despite her newfound fame, Moo Deng remains grounded. She stays close to her mother and enjoys meals of carrots, bananas, corn, and runner beans, according to AP.

A chubby, playful baby pygmy hippo is drawing crowds at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Thailand.



Videos and photos of two-month-old Moo Deng have gone viral on social media, with people highly entertained by her cute appearance.pic.twitter.com/857KRqc2Cx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 12, 2024

However, Zoo Director Narongwit Chodchoi has called on visitors to treat Moo Deng with respect after videos surfaced showing people mistreating the young hippo.

In a statement shared online, he emphasised that such behaviour is not only cruel but also poses risks.

“We need to protect these animals and provide them with a safe and comfortable environment,” he said.

Footage on social media shows visitors throwing shellfish and splashing water on Moo Deng to wake her up.

In response, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures. It warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who mistreats the hippo, the BBC reported.

Pygmy hippos, also known as dwarf hippos, are native to West Africa. They are considered “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Fewer than 3,000 are believed to remain in the wild.

