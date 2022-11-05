Dr Malinga– From being ‘broke’ to ‘buying’ a McClaren

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fans of Dr Malinga were left wondering if the high-kicking artist had brought himself a multi-million rand supercar, a McClaren.

Malinga posted a video on his social media accounts seated in a red McClaren, excitedly showing off the car’s exterior.

Did Dr Malinga buy the McClaren?

The musician was promoting his new song, “Ngiyabonga Nkosi” (Thank you, God).

So it true ???? Dr Malinga bought a McLaren, congratulations I guess ???? pic.twitter.com/RiPJnexTHC — Zethu???? ???? (@MsNtfulini) November 4, 2022

However, he hasn’t categorically said he owns it. Surprised he was trending on Twitter on Saturday, he tweeted: “Hebana I’m trending.”

He ignored the questions from commentators wanting to know if he had purchased the superpower, instead tweeting: “Thanks bye.”

If Dr Malinga did purchase the car, people wanted to know how he did so, especially when he pleaded on Podcast and Chill with MacG in September that his struggling financially.

In August, gossip blogger Musa Khawula tweeted: “The Sheriff visited Dr Malinga’s house and repossessed his furniture. It is said his furniture and appliances are going on auction next week”.

Malinga informed MacG on his podcast that the story was true but contextualised his finances claiming that the concept of being broke was relative.

“So they took my furniture… As we are speaking, I should have invited you to my house,” joked the musician.

The Petronella hitmaker said he was informed that he owes SAR R2.1 million.

Things were so bad for Malinga that he attended his own auction of his goods.

The musician said he went to the auction where his things were being sold and that he was overcome by the desire to beg and explain his situation to the auctioneers to get them to hold off on selling his things.

There were rumours that Dr Malinga received some money from international DJ Black Coffee, R500,000, a report he would deny.

The star asked for Sports, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s help, in addition to a range of other people looking for anyone who would be able to help him.

Despite not confirming if he had bought the McClaren, Twitter users were convinced Dr Malinga did purchase it.

Reactions:

But to be honest, it doesn't make sense, people were donating for Dr Malinga few months ago and now he bought a new car ???? a McLaren??— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ????️ (@_ShaunKeyz) November 4, 2022

Sars to Dr Malinga, Thanks Bye pic.twitter.com/Y464UQTowI— BEBE (@AMabhece) November 4, 2022

Dr Malinga is a proof that we can all buy McLaren if we donate to one another. ????????— Be Black & Proud (@Sello_kgokz) November 4, 2022