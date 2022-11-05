Cher, 76, confirms she’s dating 36 year old, rapper AE

Citizen Reporter

Legendary singer Cher, at 76 is not only ageing gracefully, the star is living her best life after being spotted with a much younger new man.

The artist was seen out and about with 36-year-old rapper Alexander “AE” Edwards who was previously in a relationship with media personality Amber Rose.

Cher’s new man

US paparazzi spotted two holding hands after they left a popular West Hollywood restaurant, earlier this week.

The pair looked happy, both matching in all-black outfits, with Cher rocking a cut-out leather top underneath an open black blazer with matching dark pants, while Edwards wore a long, leather button-down and a knee-length peacoat, US Weekly reported.

???? | Cher was seen arriving at a restaurant with music executive Alexander Edwards last night, they were joined by rapper Tyga. pic.twitter.com/dmb4zQGxXL— Cher Universe (@TCherUniverse) November 3, 2022

Her fans wondered if the relationship was platonic and if they were just good friends however the Believe icon would later confirm on Friday that the reports they are dating are true.

cher confirming her relationship with amber rose’s ex alexander edwards, 40 years her junior ???? pic.twitter.com/PLxvq7sYVy— cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) November 4, 2022

This isnt the first time Cher and AE have been spotted, in September they attend Paris Fashion Week.

AE was in a relationship with model and media personality Amber Rose however their break up wasn’t easy. He admitted to cheating on the model, 39, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son Slash.

Despite “being caught” by Rose, the music executive tried to keep his relationship with Rose, even professing his love for her, quite publicly.

He told reporters: “I love her, though,” he noted. “That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian, Rose’s 9-year-old son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa], my stepson, and s–t, too.”

In the end, Rose decided to leave Edwards in 2021, as she had enough of his infidelity.

Cher has had public relationships in the past, they include Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Richie Sambora and more. In 1964 she married the late Sonny Bono, with whom she shared a son Chaz Bono, 53.

She recently turned heads in Paris, for her flawless runway walk. She closed out Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing’s show in late September.

Cher closed out Balamin designer Olivier Rousteing's Paris fashion week show on Wednesday.

During the launch of Rousteing's new Blaze collection of luxury leather bags, the singer walked the catwalk in a custom-made Couture. pic.twitter.com/EoLhSyGToS— CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) September 30, 2022

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Drake sides with Tory Lanez on new album, upsets Megan Thee Stallion

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele