‘Celebrity deaths come in threes’ – Mzansi rocked by DJ Sumbody’s sudden death

Xanet Scheepers

Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as ‘DJ Sumbody’ passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning. Details surrounding his death is still sketchy at this point as investigations are still ongoing.

Hours before he was set to attend the exclusive 5th annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve picnic, DJ Sumbody’s life came to an unexpected end.

While details surrounding the musician’s death is still sketchy at this point, the streets of social media are speculating that he was killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.

Samsounds Music confirmed the amapiano senstation’s death on Sunday morning in a statement.

“Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his untimely death cannot be released but the artist named Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 Novermber 2022,” the statement read.

His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course.

Details of the funeral and memorial service will also be confirmed in due course.

Earlier this year the Entertainment industry was left reeling after DJ Dimplez, DJ Citi Lyts and Ricky Rick also passed away suddenly.

DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi passed away in March as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage, just weeks after DJ Citi Lyts was killed in a hail of bullets and just a week after rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest after having taken his own life.

Social media reacts to DJ Sumbody’s passing:

Fans and followers were shook when they woke up to the news of the DJ’s sudden death on Sunday morning.

Waking up to devastating news ???? ???? Dj Sumbody passed on in the early hours of morning… I wonder how is Cassper Nyovest taking the news ???? #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/muGpxg399G— ♚Tshepo Parody Epo???????? (@Prince_Guap057) November 20, 2022

Owning a club is like owning a taxi, last it was Max now Dj Sumbody.



Rest In Peace Dj Sumbody— Setadi (@Setadi_) November 20, 2022

Haibo Dj Sumbody 'Ayepyep' hitmaker is gone???? may your soul rest in peace king ???? pic.twitter.com/NRTGadAKTp— MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) November 20, 2022

It's funny how they always predict their deaths with their songs.



DJ SumBody gave us "Monate Mpolaye" indeed Monate took him away from us ????????????????????.— Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) November 20, 2022