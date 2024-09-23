Dr Musa Mthombeni criticised for ‘insensitive’ snow joke
Two people died from hypothermia after being caught in the snow over the weekend.
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: X/Screenshot
TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni faced backlash after making a joke about the severe snowstorm that left many motorists stranded over the weekend.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, the TV presenter appeared to be mocking those affected by the heavy snowfall on the roads in the Free State.
He jokingly suggested that the victims could have been fine had they brought snowboards.
At least two people died after being caught in the snow over the weekend. Paramedics said they were hypothermic.
Dr Musa wrote: “We are busy preparing and are ready to represent South Africa in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
“We heard there is a mess in the Free State, and some of you had to sleep in your cars and pee on the freeway. If you had carried your snowboard with you, you would be fine. Anyway, enjoy the weekend and avoid visiting strangers because of the weather.”
The post quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with many accusing the TV star of being tone-deaf and insensitive.
Although the post was deleted, screenshots continued circulating, sparking more outrage. However, some people took it as a joke. Here are a few reactions from X.
On a lighter note
The snowy weather brought joy to many, despite the challenges it caused on the roads.
Many South Africans celebrated the rare snowfall, sharing pictures and videos of their snow experiences from various parts of the country.
Social media was flooded with images of families building snowmen, scenic views of snow-covered landscapes, and beautiful snowy wedding pictures.
