Dr Musa Mthombeni criticised for ‘insensitive’ snow joke

Two people died from hypothermia after being caught in the snow over the weekend.

TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni faced backlash after making a joke about the severe snowstorm that left many motorists stranded over the weekend.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the TV presenter appeared to be mocking those affected by the heavy snowfall on the roads in the Free State.

He jokingly suggested that the victims could have been fine had they brought snowboards.

At least two people died after being caught in the snow over the weekend. Paramedics said they were hypothermic.

READ MORE: Snow on N3 leads to one person dying of hypothermia

Dr Musa wrote: “We are busy preparing and are ready to represent South Africa in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“We heard there is a mess in the Free State, and some of you had to sleep in your cars and pee on the freeway. If you had carried your snowboard with you, you would be fine. Anyway, enjoy the weekend and avoid visiting strangers because of the weather.”

The post quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with many accusing the TV star of being tone-deaf and insensitive.

Although the post was deleted, screenshots continued circulating, sparking more outrage. However, some people took it as a joke. Here are a few reactions from X.

This thing of Dr Musa always posting on social media is gonna get him in serious trouble one day, already they’re cooking him for that caption. https://t.co/hMGuGxueNl — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐧. (@_ShaunKeyz) September 21, 2024

Your fav Dr Musa thinks this is funny. https://t.co/vSYPyh6YGv September 21, 2024

ALSO READ: Well wishes pour in for Penny Ntuli after KZN snowstorm ordeal

On a lighter note

The snowy weather brought joy to many, despite the challenges it caused on the roads.

Many South Africans celebrated the rare snowfall, sharing pictures and videos of their snow experiences from various parts of the country.

Social media was flooded with images of families building snowmen, scenic views of snow-covered landscapes, and beautiful snowy wedding pictures.

The snow met the wrong people..🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/sRmei5DjDb — Hazel🌼 (@Hazel_Mahazzy) September 21, 2024

The snow did not stop the wedding; it made it more beautiful.❤#snow #N3TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/z36LdT711d — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) September 21, 2024

South Africans are different 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XM8d6Ibm10 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 21, 2024

Someone in the comments said God is regretting her decision to bring snow to South-A. pic.twitter.com/4h4IZYTTwK September 22, 2024

NOW READ: Step into greatness with Madiba’s reimagined sneakers [PICS]