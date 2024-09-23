Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

23 Sep 2024

04:01 pm

Dr Musa Mthombeni criticised for ‘insensitive’ snow joke

Two people died from hypothermia after being caught in the snow over the weekend.

Snow

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: X/Screenshot

TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni faced backlash after making a joke about the severe snowstorm that left many motorists stranded over the weekend.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the TV presenter appeared to be mocking those affected by the heavy snowfall on the roads in the Free State.

He jokingly suggested that the victims could have been fine had they brought snowboards.

At least two people died after being caught in the snow over the weekend. Paramedics said they were hypothermic.

READ MORE: Snow on N3 leads to one person dying of hypothermia

Dr Musa wrote: “We are busy preparing and are ready to represent South Africa in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“We heard there is a mess in the Free State, and some of you had to sleep in your cars and pee on the freeway. If you had carried your snowboard with you, you would be fine. Anyway, enjoy the weekend and avoid visiting strangers because of the weather.”

The post quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with many accusing the TV star of being tone-deaf and insensitive.

Although the post was deleted, screenshots continued circulating, sparking more outrage. However, some people took it as a joke. Here are a few reactions from X.

ALSO READ: Well wishes pour in for Penny Ntuli after KZN snowstorm ordeal

On a lighter note

The snowy weather brought joy to many, despite the challenges it caused on the roads.

Many South Africans celebrated the rare snowfall, sharing pictures and videos of their snow experiences from various parts of the country.

Social media was flooded with images of families building snowmen, scenic views of snow-covered landscapes, and beautiful snowy wedding pictures.

NOW READ: Step into greatness with Madiba’s reimagined sneakers [PICS]

Read more on these topics

Musa Mthombeni snow

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Just tragic’: Body of missing US star student Brook Cheuvront found on Devil’s Peak
Politics ANC will continue to honour Gordhan’s memory by getting rid of corruption – Mbalula [VIDEO]
News Snow in KZN: Why was SA’s disaster management caught off guard?
Crime N2 kidnapping drama: Ransom demand made for woman abducted in Eastern Cape
Rugby Rassie laments Manie’s missed penalty: ‘Not the fairy tale ending’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES