Well wishes pour in for Penny Ntuli after KZN snowstorm ordeal

Penny Ntuli was en route to a funeral when her vehicle got stuck in the snow on the N3.

Jozi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli is reportedly recovering after being stranded during a severe snowstorm in the Drakensberg region over the weekend.

The popular radio personality was among several motorists trapped on the N3 highway when extreme weather conditions struck.

According to Jozi FM, Ntuli was en route to a funeral with a friend when their vehicle got stuck on the snow-covered road.

Buyani Masikane, a fellow radio presenter who was with Ntuli during the incident, posted a video on social media on Sunday detailing the ordeal.

He said Ntuli may have caught a cold while they were attempting to check on and assist other motorists who were also stranded in the snowstorm.

“She got even worse after she met me halfway from the stores where I had gone to get food,” Masikane explained.

“We eventually started moving, but when we arrived at a nearby garage, we realised her condition was deteriorating. We got her coffee and rushed her home to her mother, as there wasn’t much else we could do at the time.”

He assured concerned followers that Ntuli was alive and recovering, rubbishing rumours that she had passed away.

“Penny is alive, but she really suffered from a severe cold. The rumours of her death are not true.”

The Citizen has reached out to Ntuli’s team for more details and this story will be updated when comment is received.

Well wishes for Penny Ntuli

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with prayers and well wishes for Ntuli’s speedy recovery. Here are a few reactions from X.

Geg well soon Penny Ntuli. Your humanity 🙏 #N3TrafficAlert — Nondy (@Bongolicious_ZN) September 22, 2024

🕯🕯🕯For Penny Ntuli to make it out alive 🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/DGJXPtPHPd — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 22, 2024

Wishing her a speedy recovery. Praying for her. September 23, 2024

Two people have reportedly died from hypothermia after being trapped in the snow on the N3 over the weekend.

