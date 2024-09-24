Snowmelt flooding: Melting snow triggers flood warning in KZN

KZN residents must brace themselves for the possibility of flooding due to melting snow following this weekend's rare weather phenomenon.

Melting snow: Authorities have urged KZN residents to avoid floodwaters, to stay away from bridges and follow evacuation orders if necessary. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has issued a warning of potential flooding in areas where snow has started to melt after this weekend’s unprecedented snowstorm.

While graders have cleared the N3 Toll Route of snow, the department said that disaster management teams are on high alert due to the high flood risk in areas near the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga.

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi noted that the snow blanketing the KZN Midlands began to melt on Monday.

KZN alert: High flood risk due to melting snow

“The department alerts communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment areas to the potential flooding due to snowmelt in the highlands.

“One can still see snow on the Drakensberg mountain range, as well as on the mountains around Warden. That is the risk the department is aware of – that if that snow melts, there is a risk that water levels could increase.”

The Tugela River in the Drakensberg. Picture: iStock

Driving conditions

With all routes now reopened, Buthelezi advised motorists to still exercise caution while driving and reminded parents of water safety measures.

“Particularly with schools closed, parents are advised to ensure that children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, especially rivers and dams.

Melting snow and rapid rise in water levels

Search-and-rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are also on standby for any eventualities following the flood warning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyerick told EWN that water levels are expected to rise rapidly as the snow begins to melt.

“Residents and local communities are urged to remain vigilant as flooding remains a high possibility.”

KZN flood warning: How to stay safe and what to do

The following water safety messages were issued:

Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters.

Remember that 15cm of flowing water can knock you down, while 30cm can sweep away your vehicle.

Avoid bridges above fast-moving water.

Determine the optimum protection based on the type of flooding.

Find safe refuge quickly: Climb to a higher ground or floor.

Evacuate if directed to do so.

Snow nightmare on N3

While spring snow is not uncommon in South Africa and Lesotho, more than 1800 vehicles were stranded in the severe snowstorm on the N3 between Van Reenen’s Pass through to Montrose.

A snow-covered Van Reenen’s Pass over the weekend. Picture: X/ @ArriveAlive

Road users were forced to spend two nights trapped in the freezing conditions which claimed the life of the 39-year-old Nozibele Nzonzo, who succumbed to hypothermia.

