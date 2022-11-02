Eight arrested in connection with death of singer Davido’s son

Kaunda Selisho

Tragedy has befallen Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Davido who is currently mourning the loss of his three-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

According to numerous reports, Ifeanyi drowned on Monday in the swimming pool at his parents’ home in Lagos.

Ifeanyi is the child Davido had with and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, a popular chef and influencer. The couple has not yet commented on their son’s death.

News of the tragedy broke on Tuesday, with fans around the world sharing their condolences with the couple.

Other entertainers also took to social media to share messages of support.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that one of couple’s domestic staff called the police at 10pm (local time) on Monday.

He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning – and anyone with a case to answer would be arrested.

Nigerian publication, Punch, reports that police might conduct an autopsy to determine whether the three-year-old died as a result of drowning.

The publication further cited an “impeccable source,” who confirmed that it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case.

In the event that Davido and Chioma object to the autopsy, police would desist from the move.

