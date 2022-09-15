Who popularised Amapiano in Nigeria? Was it Davido or SA artists?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

An unexpected debate started on Twitter when South African artist DJ Maphorisa made a controversial statement that they put on Nigerian artists on Amapiano. A statement Davido denied.

The music genre of Amapiano has taken over the globe, with many local artists performing at sold-out concerts worldwide. It is understood the mixed genre of deep house, jazz and lounge music originated in South Africa, a fact that is not disputed.

Taking to Twitter, Maphorisa said he and music partner Kabza De Small were the first ones to put Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Wizkid in an Amapiano song titled Sponono three years ago.

Maphorisa was responding to a claim made by a fan that Davido brought Amapiano to Nigeria two years ago, the reason the genre is a massive success in the African continent.

The local music producer wasn’t impressed by the tweet, telling the commentator they should do their research before posting such information.

Kabza & Maphorisa was the first to put Wizkid n Burnaboy on a amapiano song Sponono dat was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweet



also it was the first time Wiz n Burna jumped on a same song together



let it sink in ????❤️ https://t.co/AHkxFmH3Lk— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 14, 2022

This tweet set off a debate, with Davido responding. He tweeted: “You’ve never liked me [why]? I’ve always been good to you …. Anyways!”

You’ve never liked me y ? I’ve always been good to you …. Anyways ! AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY NOW!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu https://t.co/0Gi2l0HVEp— Davido (@davido) September 14, 2022

Maphorisa said he wasn’t fighting Davido with his comment, however, he wanted the right story of Amapiano to be told.

“I’m not fighting with you at all, my brother. I’m just adding to the Amapiano story because it’s a BIG story with many players. Also, this is a historical moment for SA. We’ve never had a genre blow like this. ALL LOVE ONE AFRICA. Respect [you] big time, [you] did a lot [for] the Culture.”

There has been a lot of attention on Amapiano with many international artists wanting to collaborate with the likes of Major League DJ, Kabza De Small and Maphorisa because of how successful it has been on the airwaves and online.

The conversation on Twitter then turned to praising Davido and other Nigerian artists for popularising Amapiano in Nigeria, as they worked with South African artists.

There were also different versions from Nigerian artists as to who popularised Amapiano to reach the heights it has, with some of the commentary being of humorous nature.

While Davido didn’t import Amapiano into Nigeria, his decision to get on the remix of Focalistic’s ‘K-Star’ played a decisive role in popularizing the genre in Nigeria.



After ‘K-Star’, it was straight up Amapiano season.



Big ups to Zinoleesky as well.— ADEAYO (@ade_adeayo) September 14, 2022

Na me bring amapiano come naija , and I have awards to prove that! We started the naija South African collaboration! I don’t like saying shit like this but y’all like putting me under the box— May D (@MisterMayD) September 14, 2022

Na me first shoot Amapiano video for Naija sha ✌????— Dammy Twitch (@DammyTwitch) September 14, 2022

To be honest, Soulja Boy was the first person to sing on Amapiano.— Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) September 14, 2022