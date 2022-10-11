Flabba’s convicted killer explains what happened on the night of his murder

For the first time ever Sindisiwe Precious Manqele, who murdered her boyfriend and popular artist – Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, has spoken out.
She appeared on the latest episode of MacG’s Podcast and Chill and her appearance has caused quite a stir.
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed in May this year, that Manqele was released on parole after she was convicted of Flabba’s murder in 2015.
Manqele stabbed Flabba to death at his Alexandra home. He was part of the popular Hip Hop group Skwatta Kamp.
The department said Manqele was granted parole in terms of Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act. It was determined that Manqele had served her minimum sentence which was 12 years behind bars.
Speaking to MacG, Manqele said she met Flabba during a party in Fourways in 2006. She said they broke up a year later because she didn’t know he was a married man.
When the big elephant in the room was addressed, Manqele said she will only divulge more information on what occurred on the night of the murder in a documentary she is set to star in.
However, she did explain parts of what happened. “We were drunk, tempers were high. We had gone out, go intoxicated, there was a bit of jealousy here and there.” MacG asked who the jealousy party was, and Manqele said Flabba was.
She further explained the “drunk fight” escalated because they said “horrible things” to each other and things took a wrong turn.
Manqele admitted she stabbed him once by mistake.
A larger conversation opened up on Twitter after some netizens shared that they were “triggered” and were disturbed at how little Flabba’s life meant because of the way Manqele spoke and the conduct of the interview.
However, there were comparisons of MacG’s interview with Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye, as the reaction was starkly different.
Some people praised Jub Jub during his conversational interview despite his many flaws. The musician and host of Uyajola 9/9 was convicted of culpable homicide for the death of four children in December 2012.
People argued that it was hypocritical to call MacG into account when he has other convicted people and those accused of sexual assault on his podcast.
Commentators were also uncomfortable that Manqele was going to profit from the documentary about Flabba’s death.