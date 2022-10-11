‘A miracle’ – Former Miss SA Melinda Bam expecting her first child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former Miss South Africa 2011 Melinda Bam and her husband Adriaan Bergh are expecting their first child.

Bam and Bergh are both pageant queens and kings in their own right. Bergh was Mr South Africa in 2011.

Bam shared the joyful news on Instagram, she wrote, “When the desires of our hearts, God’s will, and God’s timing aligns perfectly – earth shakes, light rushes in and the heavens rejoice!

“THANK YOU JESUS!

“Behold, children are a heritage and gift from the LORD, The fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, So are the children of one’s youth.

‭‭”Psalms‬ ‭127:3-4‬.

“Our hearts are bursting with gratitude and are overwhelmed with the Father’s goodness, mercy and faithfulness.”

Bam said she and her husband are about to go on “their greatest adventure yet” side by side. Also opening up that conceiving wasn’t easy for them.

“Thank you to every person who prayed for us, checked in, and trusted with us. He has answered in a divine and perfect miracle.”

Congratulations poured in for the couple who have been married since 2014.

ALSO READ: Former Miss SA Melinda Bam enjoys some puns in the sun

Bergh did share an Instagram reel announcing the baby news a day prior. It showed Bam glowing during their trip to Franschhoek showing off her baby bump in a white swimsuit.

Bam has remained in the pageant world, at times as a judge on Miss SA pageant finales and has helped pick Miss SA 2021 top 10.

Currently, a motivational speaker, MC and business owner of SHEnation, a platform that celebrates womanhood, Bam has created a brand for herself. It also includes being a sketch artist, with some of her artwork showcased in exhibitions.