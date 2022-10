Citizen Reporter

Bock was crowned Miss Wheelchair South Africa in August last year. She hails from a small town in the Northern Cape, Nababeep, north of Springbok.

Bock said: “I am very excited to meet the beautiful ladies from all the different countries. “We all share the same mission, to change the world and to highlight that beauty has no limits. “It is a huge achievement to be able to represent our country.”

Last year, Bock launched a fundraising campaign on website backabuddy.co.za to enable her to compete at the event in Mexico. It was an injection of R 50 000 from fellow Nababeep copper producer Copper 360 that sealed the deal.

Jan Nelson, chief executive of Copper 360, said: “We are a small community and we all live for one another, and when we heard Tamelyn needed a donation to get over the line, it was a no-brainer for us to help her out.”

Bock said: “I am excited to show the world that nothing is impossible, and anything can be achieved through hard work.”

Nelson said he views Bock as a champion, whether she comes home with the crown or not. The awareness that the pageant creates is the real victory.

“When Tamelyn returns she will head straight to our plant and begin interrogating every aspect of it, and help us to make it safer, easier to navigate and more friendly for physically challenged people.”

“We intend to publish a guide next year that includes Tamelyn’s recommendations and our progress towards inclusion and make it available to any company as a downloadable blueprint on how to just make a few changes that can make someone else’s experience of the world significantly more positive.”

Bock said: “I hope to gain worldwide recognition for women in wheelchairs to gain the necessary opportunities and support in our countries with the main focus on inclusivity.

“I hope to raise awareness about the challenges we face on a daily basis and to bring change. “Most of all I aim to be a voice for women in wheelchairs. “I am very driven by Mahatma Gandhi’s quote ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world’.”

The Miss Wheelchair World pageant celebrated its sixth instalment this year. It was founded by two disabled Polish moms.