Gcinile Twala files urgent court order against Grootman

The hearing for a permanent court order is set for July.

Social media influencer Gcinile Twala has took urgent legal action against her former lover, Themba “Grootman” Selahle, after he allegedly leaked their sex tape.

Gcinile has secured a temporary court interdict against Grootman and the pair will appear in court in July.

The proposed final order includes interdicting and restraining Grootman from posting or publishing any photos or videos of Gcinile and prohibiting him from publishing, circulating, distributing, or disclosing any photos or videos depicting Twala engaging in sexual activities or in a nude state.

Additionally, Grootman has been ordered to stop sending messages to or contacting Gcinile in any manner that threatens or intimidates her. He is also barred from posting or publishing any defamatory or disparaging remarks about her.

Furthermore, the court has ordered Grootman to cover the costs of the interdict. The hearing for a permanent court order is set for July.

Justice for Gcinile

Women for Change is among many people who have called for justice for Gcinile on social media. The non-profit organisation (NPO) has urged people to show Gcinile support and refrain from engaging with the leaked tape.

“Let us use our collective voice to condemn GBVF and demand justice. This heinous act of revenge porn is not only a gross violation of privacy but also a deeply traumatising experience for Gcinile Twala.

“We demand justice for Gcinile. Grootman must be arrested and held accountable for his actions. We call on law enforcement, policymakers, and community leaders to take a stand against revenge porn and all forms of gender-based violence,” said the non-profit organisation.

