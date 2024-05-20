Women for Change comes to Gcinile Twala’s defence after sex tape was leaked

Gcinile Twala’s name began trending on Monday morning, following the leaked video of her during intercourse with her ex fiancé.

Gcinile Twala and Themba ’Grootman’ Selahle during their happier days. The two’s sex tape was recently leaked. Picture: xo____grootman/Instagram

The non-profit organisation (NPO) Women For Change has come in defence of social media influencer Gcinile Twala and called for her ex-fiancé Themba ’Grootman’ Selahle to be arrested for allegedly leaking their sex tape.

“Women For Change are deeply appalled and outraged by the sex tape that was allegedly leaked by Themba Selahle, known as ’Grootman’. This heinous act of revenge porn is not only a gross violation of privacy but also a deeply traumatising experience for Gcinile Twala,” read the statement from the NPO.

The statement came hours after Twala’s name began trending on Monday morning, following the leaked video of the former couple during intercourse. The footage was allegedly leaked by Grootman.

Justice for Gcinile Twala

The NPO has called for the arrest of Grootman and to be held accountable for his alleged actions.

“We call on law enforcement, policymakers, and community leaders to take a stand against revenge porn and all forms of gender-based violence (GBVF),” read the statement.

“We urge everyone to support Gcinile by refusing to share or further engage with the video. Instead, let us use our collective voice to condemn GBVF and demand justice,” it concluded.

Who are Gcinile and Grootman?

Twala is a makeup artist and influencer with more than 300 000 followers on her TikTok channel. She is the owner of beauty company, Glammed by Gciniletee.

While running her business, Twala has also been taking classes at Fair Beauty Academy in Johannesburg.

Her relationship with Grootman has been under the spotlight for a few years, with the couple not shy to share their joyous moments with their many followers on social media.

In 2022 the pair became engaged after Grootman proposed to Twala. The two even got matching tattoos, but Twala recently covered her tattoo as troubles in their topsy-turvy relationship became worse.

Grootman also has a strong social media presence which came through his interest in trading. He has been described as a scammer by a number of social media users.

But his dealings were confirmed to be shady when in 2022 the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned people from doing any financial services businesses with him.

“The FSCA warns the public to be cautious when doing any financial services business with Themba Selahle also known on social media as @xo_grootman,” read the statement from 2022.

“Mr. Selahle allegedly offers to trade in forex on behalf of members of the public. He promises high and unreasonable returns to clients and is alleged to ignore them when they attempt to withdraw their funds or their profits,” the institution said.

