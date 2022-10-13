‘A deadbeat of epic proportions’: Gogo Maweni drags SK Khoza on podcast

Kaunda Selisho

Popular sangoma and reality television star Gogo Maweni (LeAnne Makgotso) recently sat down with podcast host and rapper Gigi Lamayne, and had a lot to say about the fathers of her children.

One of them is actor SK Khoza whom Maweni described as a deadbeat of epic proportions.

SK Khoza is no stranger to making headlines for all the wrong reasons and at some point, his antics were frequently being reported on. It was during that time that Gogo Maweni joked online that she had bewitched him because he was not looking after the child they had together.

She began her podcast conversation about him by alleging that he introduced her to drugs.

“So yes, we spent a lot of time together we had sex we had a baby, when I got pregnant I was told let us go sign…”

Digressing from her story, she then referred to SK’s ex-wife, Mona, stating that their relationship was only for show and that he was romantically involved with her (Gogo Maweni) while married to Mona in name only.

“He said to me he was not ready to have another child, there I said to him you are not ready, but I believe there’s a reason why I am pregnant, and I’m supposed to have this child. I don’t know what the reason is but I’m not gonna have an abortion to make a man happy,” she told Gigi.

According to the sangoma, the actor then told her they should sign a marriage certificate to prove that he won’t leave her if she agrees to have an abortion but added that he insisted on being the one to keep the marriage certificate.

She then revealed that she has a video of him doing drugs in the bathroom but said she did not share it even though she could destroy him if she wanted to. She explained that she chose not to do so for the sake of their child.

Gogo Maweni said at some point she chose SK over her own child and she regrets it to this day.

She concluded by stating that he doesn’t even bother to check on his child or attempt to build a relationship with him. He even forbade his own brother from visiting the child.

