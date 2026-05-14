Ngizwe Mchunu breaks silence as supporters raise funds after Durban home is torched in fire

Controversial activist Ngizwe Mchunu says enemies celebrated after attackers destroyed his Mbumbulu family home.

Outspoken podcaster, host of Bhinca Nation,and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has broken his silence after a devastating fire destroyed his family home in Mbumbulu, south of Durban. Meanwhile, supporters have now reportedly raised thousands to help rebuild the property.

Mchunu’s rural homestead was allegedly torched by unknown men on Sunday after they reportedly arrived in the area searching for him. The blaze destroyed the main house and traditional rondavels. As a result, the family has been left shaken and several belongings reduced to ashes.

According to reports, Mchunu’s children survived the terrifying ordeal, although schoolbooks, assignments and learning materials were lost in the fire.

Speaking after the incident, Mchunu dismissed claims that he burnt down his own home for sympathy or attention.

“Like everyone else, I was deeply shocked,” he said.

“My children didn’t go to school; their class assignments were burned down, and other learning materials. But now people are saying I burned the house because I want attention.”

He also addressed accusations circulating online, saying he could never intentionally place his family in danger.

“No matter how drunk one can get, you wouldn’t wake up and choose to burn your own house down,” he added.

The former radio personality is now a podcaster on the MacG network. He is known for his fiery political commentary and controversial views. He claimed he has many enemies because he refuses to stay silent on issues affecting South Africans.

Over the years, Mchunu has become one of the country’s most polarising online voices.

From his outspoken criticism of illegal immigration to controversial comments about politicians and racial groups, he has repeatedly landed in hot water. Critics describe his remarks as inflammatory.

He previously faced backlash after the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha reportedly lodged a complaint against him. The complaint concerned comments aimed at the Indian community.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, support has started pouring in following the fire.

After a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy reportedly struggled to gain traction, with less than R500 initially raised, supporters from the Eastern Cape allegedly stepped in. They raised more than R30 000 to assist the family.

Photos and videos shared online also showed members linked to the uMkhonto we Sizwe party visiting the burnt homestead. They visited to offer support and sympathy.

Social media has remained divided over the incident.

While some users sympathised with Mchunu and condemned the attack, others questioned whether rebuilding the home would stop future threats. These threats are linked to his outspoken activism.

Police have opened an arson investigation as authorities continue searching for the suspects behind the attack on the Mbumbulu property.