‘Hello teacher, what’s my name?’ Viral video of true love [VIDEO]

A South African teacher has captured hearts across the country, showing love and affection to all her students .

Remembering learner names as a teacher can be a daunting task.

These moments can also play out when you meet people, and it can create awkward moments when you see them in public and don’t know who they are but have met them before.

With children, it may even be more difficult if you are a teacher and have more than 25 learners in the class.

Watch Jennifer Norman remembering her learners’ names

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘We love you Nosi’, nanny receives new car from family

Capturing hearts

However, a South African teacher has captured hearts across the country, showing love and affection to all students by remembering their names.

Jennifer Norman’s TikTok video posted two days ago and racked up more than one million views proves love and connection can transform a classroom into a space of belonging and joy.

In the video, Jennifer can be seen crouching on the ground with her back facing the children as they line up to take up their turn the tables and test the teacher.

‘Hello teacher, what is my name?’

As each child takes a turn saying, “Hello teacher, what is my name?” Jennifer remarkably identifies them by their voice alone.

While she did struggle with a few kids, Jennifer asked them to repeat the phrase before finally getting the name correct.

TikTok users have shared their love and appreciation for Jennifer.

Jennifer’s love for each of her learners

Kuello Hair wrote that Jennifer made every effort to recall their names when she could not identify them by voice.

“It’s her wanting to touch and feel their hands when she can’t recognise their voice at first,” she wrote, posting a love and heart emojis.

Myboys1825 wrote: “Teachers are supposed to love their jobs like this one while Miss Tee showered Jennifer with an accolade.

“Teacher of the year, what a big class as well you are superwoman,” she wrote.

A lot of the TikTok users who shared tears said Jennifer’s love for each of her learners is truly an example of a beautiful rainbow nation and united South Africa.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tom Cruise praises spirit of Ubuntu in South Africa