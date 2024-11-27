All must work to make schools safe

The latest crime statistics show that rape at educational institutions is increasing. A total 90 rapes occurred at schools.

Schools are places of learning, where young minds should be able to blossom in freedom and grow so they can guide our country into the future.

They should not be places of fear and exploitation where the vulnerable are preyed upon.

Of the 190 cases of rape reported in the figures for the second quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year released this week, 90 rapes occurred at both high and primary schools, and a horrific eight at day-care centres where pre-school children are looked after.

Cops and social workers involved in the investigation of such heinous crimes believe the numbers do not represent the full picture either, because rape is one of the most under-reported crimes among adults, never mind among young children who lack understanding of what is happening to them.

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta said the figures showed there was a failure to protect pupils, adding that there needed to be change within the education system.

“Law enforcement alone will not be able to win the battle,” he said, ominously.

Parents, teachers and families must work together to protect kids – a community crisis must be solved by the community.

