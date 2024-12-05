Tyla wows fans with exclusive private concert in South Africa [WATCH]

Tyla, South Africa’s Grammy-winning superstar, is back home and rocked an awesome private concert for a lucky group of fans!

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning sensation, Tyla Seethal returned triumphantly to her homeland Msanzi this week, performing her first private concert for a select group of fans.

Mzansi crowds who’d scored an invite or won tickets to the exclusive Coke Studio event, waited in anticipation for the singer to hit the stage while enjoying other amenities that celebrated all things Tyla.

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

Excited fans

A local couple who was waiting in the queue had been waiting from 15h00, while the event only started in the evening.

They won tickets and swore they weren’t going to miss any parts of the experience.

The intimate event saw the globally acclaimed artist debut her new hit single, Tears, produced in collaboration with Coke Studios.

The Jump singer also delivered a high-energy performance of chart-topping hits from her debut album, Tyla.

Happy to be home

The star 22-year-old, currently on an almost sold-out tour across South Africa, expressed her joy at being home.

In her signature trendsetting fashion style, the Joburg-raised singer wore a long figure-hugging tiger print skirt, a monokini beige top, and a furry Russian hat, The Truth or Dare songstress has been known to break fashion rules and do things her way.

“It feels incredible to perform for the people who have supported me from the very beginning,” she said. Her excitement translated into an unforgettable show, even treating the crowd to an extra song as they cheered for more.

Fan appreciation

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

She even added a song for her ‘O.G ‘fans (as she referred to them ) who’ve been there from inception when she signed at the age of 19 to Epic Records and went on to tour with RnB singer Chris Brown who’s set to perform in South Africa next week.

Set against a uniquely South African backdrop in Sandton, the exclusive event featured striking Tyla-themed décor, including tiger-inspired nail art stations.

Guests were treated to some of the Water singer’s favourite local dishes and a showcase of bespoke fashion merchandise inspired by the singer’s style.

As fans gear up for her upcoming Mzansi tour, the buzz around her new ballad is undeniable.

With her soulful voice accompanied by the acoustics of her guitar player and unmatched stage presence, it’s clear why the singer continues to captivate audiences at home and abroad.

Homecoming performances

This homecoming concert not only celebrated her remarkable, from bringing the youngest and first African to with the Best African Music Performance a Grammy award, multiple MTV awards, numerous nominations, two BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, and the honorary Global Force Award at the first Billboard R&B’s No. 1’s. And three South African Music Awards all in the space of a year.

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

Adding to her popularity, her performance at the Victoria’s Secret show, which wowed audiences, journey but also solidified her status as one of South Africa’s brightest stars.

She also took a moment to take a sip out of her limited edition tiger-print Stanley Quencher cup, a partnership she recently secured.

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

While online fans expressed their disappointment at not winning tickets, they can attend the upcoming concerts that she’ll be performing at throughout the country.

Video compiled by Shaun Holland.