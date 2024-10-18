How Gayton McKenzie went from 146.6kg to 131.6kg in just over 100 days

'Today is my hundred-day achievement speech,' said the minister.

Before becoming minister Gayton McKenzie wasn’t able to fasten his jacket. His weight loss can be sen in the two pictures.Picture: @GaytonMcK/X

In South Africa, politicians who bag cushy jobs in government tend to gain weight because of the perks that come with being an employee of the state.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bucked the South African trend and countered the expected weight gain by embarking on what he defined as the #Wednesdayweight challenge.

“When I was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, I didn’t look like the minister of sport, I looked like the minister of food and beverages, and I decided I’m going to lose the weight,” said McKenzie.

The #Wednesdayweight challenge

When McKenzie began the challenge, he shared that he weighed 146kg. Joking about his weight, the rambunctious said he couldn’t fasten his jacket when he was being sworn in as minister, something African National Congress Deputy President Paul Mashatile noted.

“Deputy President Paul Mashatile asked me to fasten my jacket during my swearing-in ceremony, I couldn’t because of my big stomach,” he said in a post on his social media.

The minister began his weight loss journey by preparing for the Nelson Mandela Foundation Walk and Run, where he took part in the 5km race in mid-July.

Running a 5km race is not pap en vleis when you so overweight, I wanna thank the @NelsonMandela Foundation for inviting me, this was great fun, runners are cool 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZyTLnZbJRQ — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 20, 2024

By the end of the month, McKenzie was able to fasten his jacket.

“I started walking and running sometimes but mostly walking. Now I’ve decided to take it a notch further. We are now having Wednesday weigh-in. Please go get your scale and we are going to weigh in every Wednesday,” he said in August looking trimmer, weighing 137.9kg.

The Deputy President @PMashatile asked me to fasten my jacket during my swearing in ceremony, I couldn’t because of my big stomach. I have since started to run and this morning I was wearing same suit 😎😍🇿🇦🎤 don’t be jealous go run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G7Kpb3VfSG — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 31, 2024

I am still shocked at how many people are inspired by my walking and running videos, let’s take it a notch up. Get your scale, I’m introducing #wednesdayweight🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q027xqpMQh — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 7, 2024

Consistency

McKenzie has been consistent about his weight loss as vocal as he has been about his claims of his department’s tireless work since being appointed minister.

“Today is my hundred-day achievement speech; I started this weight journey when I was appointed as Sports, Arts & Culture Minister. Please look after your health; I’m feeling so much better. I did it and my journey to health continues,” he said on Thursday.

Today is my hundred day achievement speech, I started this weight journey when I was appointed as Sports, Arts & Culture Minister. Pls look after your health, I’m feeling so much better. I did it and my journey to health continues🥹🥹🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/FKffDOpTpw — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 17, 2024

In a video on his X account, McKenzie shared that he had lost 15kg since stepping into office.

Weight loss for good

Earlier this year, AKA’s father Tony Forbes used the 21 days leading up to his late son’s birthday to build good health habits and give AKA a posthumous birthday gift.

“I counted the 21 days between now and when it’s Kiernan’s birthday. So the challenge is for me to stick to the plan. He always told me ‘dad you only have 15 years left, so make it count’. So this is my opportunity to show that boy what I can do and that I haven’t run out of steam,” said Forbes in a video.

Similar to McKenzie, the senior Forbes shared his journey with the public.

Forbes shared that he publicised his workout journey because he wanted the support. “I also wanted to be accountable to myself and to the people. If I don’t wake up for a run, I have to tell that to myself and the people,” he told The Citizen.

In his first week, AKA’s father covered five kilometres each day.

“While I’m running, I’m less focused on the distance and on the pain. I’m thinking of Kiernan and the Megacy,” he said.

“I don’t see myself running marathons or anything like that, but to be active and healthy. Next week I want to increase the distance. I also want to compliment the running with gym weights.”

