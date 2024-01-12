AKA’s dad Tony Forbes racing against time to be fit for rapper’s birthday

AKA’s father Tony Forbes has taken up a 21-day challenge in the hope of being healthier and also in honour of his late son. Picture: tonydforbes/ Instagram

It is believed that it takes 21 days for one to break a habit. AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, is using the 21 days leading up to his late son’s birthday to build good health habits and give AKA a posthumous birthday gift.

“It’s no secret, we’ve been struggling emotionally. I have bad days and some days are better. I decided to do this [21 days] because I have to heal and get energy,” Forbes told The Citizen.

“I guess it’s a resolution. The 21 days doesn’t mean that the habit is established now, but it’s taking it day by day. It’s also a birthday present for him,” said Forbes.

AKA, who was shot in February last year while in Durban, would’ve turned 36 later this month.

“I counted the 21 days between now and when it’s Kiernan’s birthday. So the challenge is for me to stick to the plan. He always told me ‘dad you only have 15 years left, so make it count’. So this is my opportunity to show that boy what I can do and that I haven’t run out of steam,” said Forbes in a video.

No excuses

The 57 year-old Forbes began his work out on the first Saturday of the year, after procrastinating the whole week.

“Today is the 6th of January and I had my first run, I’ve been putting it off since 1 January. But I’m tired of putting things off, so I’m going to do it every day, at least for 21 days just to get started,” he said in a video.

Forbes shared that he publicised his workout journey because he wanted the support.

“I also wanted to be accountable to myself and to the people. If I don’t wake up for a run, I have to tell that to myself and the people,” he said.

In his first week, AKA’s father covered five kilometres each day.

“While I’m running, I’m less focused on the distance and on the pain. I’m thinking of Kiernan and the Megacy,” he said.

“I don’t see myself running marathons or anything like that, but to be active and healthy. Next week I want to increase the distance. I also want to compliment the running with gym weights,” said Forbes, who added that he has a friend who is an MMA fighter who offered to give him punching lessons.

AKA’s birthday

For the late rapper’s birthday, Forbes said the family will do something small.

“We’ll get together with the family and do something small and intimate, together with Nadia.”

He confirmed that there will be more public engagements around AKA’s birthday. The Kiernan Forbes Foundation recently announced a collaboration with merchandise company Bravado to release a special fashion collection honouring the late rapper.

As part of the birthday festivities, a pop-up art and merchandise exhibition will run at Sook Mall of Africa from 26-28 January. It will feature exclusive artwork and merchandise paying tribute to AKA.

