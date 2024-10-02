Gayton McKenzie bags Feather Awards nominations for his ever-presence [VIDEO]

Minister McKenzie is nominated alongside Icebolethu Funerals and entrepreneur Kgomotso Seboko.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bagged two nominations at this year’s Feather Awards Picture: Getty Images

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bagged two nominations at this year’s Feather Awards in the Socialite and the Diva Extraordinaire of the Year categories.

The Socialite category recognises those who are “seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign” and no one in the government of national unity has been ever-present as the rambunctious minister.

Themed Borderless Existence, this year’s Feather Awards, set to take place in November, will be hosted by Dineo Langa, Khaya Dladla and Andiswa Gebashe.

“This year, we focus on inclusivity, reminding ourselves that our community thrives when all voices are heard and celebrated,” averred co-founder of the awards, Thami Kotlolo.

“We are committed to pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive”

2024 marks 16 years of the awards which were established in 2008 by LGBTQIA+ rights activists Kotlolo and Joe Correira.

ALSO READ: Lebo M crowned Drama Queen of the year

The socialites

Just recently, over the weekend, when the Springboks confirmed their status as champions of the Rugby Championship in Mbombela, McKenzie joined the players as they hoisted the Southern Hemisphere tournament trophy.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie with the Springboks. Picture: by Phill Magakoe.

The minister is nominated alongside Icebolethu Funerals and entrepreneur Kgomotso Seboko. Icebolethu Funerals has seemingly become the unofficial go-to company to handle funeral arrangements for South African celebrities.

As far back as 2021, Icebolethu handled Amapiano artist Sakhile ‘Killer Kau’ Hlatshwayo’s funeral and recently were in charge at the memorial and funerals of Zahara, Connie Chiume and poet Jessica Mbangeni a few weeks ago.

Seboko who is also a fashion show producer and an award-winning modelling coach is a mainstay at events. He recently attended the Paris Fashion Week in France.

In the Diva Extraordinaire category, McKenzie was also nominated alongside the newly appointed chairperson of the board of trustees of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Actress Nthati Moshesh is the other nominee.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s shocking to see Israel has no compassion for human life’ − Pandor

The Feathers

The nominees for this year’s awards are described as an embodiment of creativity, courage, and resilience in the face of societal challenges.

This was poignantly reflected in the nomination of the South African government’s approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with the charge of genocide against the Israeli government late last year.

The South African Lag team is nominated in the Role Model of the Year category together with the first black South African woman to win at Wimbledon, Kgothatso Montjane and HIV/AIDS and LGBTQI activist John Meletse.

“In honouring our nominees, we honour the strength of every individual—regardless of ability, background or identity —who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society,” said Kotlolo.

Other notable nominees include Nara Smith who was recognised in the Drama Queen category.

Thandiswa Mazwai was a surprising omission from the Musician of the Year category where Zoë Modiga was next to Young Stunna, and TitoM & Yuppe and EeQue.

Mazwai, who last was bestowed the Simon Nkoli Award which recognised her advocacy for the queer community, has had a stellar musical year.

She released her long-awaited album and toured the US where she performed on Tiny Desk Concert.

This year’s Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to Felipe Mazibuko for his contribution to the LGBTQIA+ community and broader societal structures within the fashion world.

NOW READ: Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail after being charged for tax fraud