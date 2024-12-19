‘I’m traumatised’: Cyan Boujee tears up as she details brutal assault [VIDEO]

The 23-year-old DJ said she has opened a case.

DJ and social media influencer Cyan Boujee revealed she was recently hospitalised after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her.

The 23-year-old social media star teared up in her YouTube vlog, which has since gone viral, as she opened up about the alleged assault.

“You would think he’s a monster, and he really is, but I think he was in a different state of mind at that time; he wasn’t thinking.

“I don’t know if I can blame alcohol or drugs. Actually, there’s nothing to blame; he’s just the weirdest vampire who needs to stay in a cell,” she said.

Cyan sustained injuries, including bruises around her eyes, and was admitted to hospital for a night.

“He hit me so much that it felt like punching me wasn’t enough. Then he just started biting me all over, even on my face.

“I was screaming for help; I couldn’t breathe. At some point, my eyes just went blank, and I had to fight for myself.”

Sesi Cyan says no one wanted to help her and the BF wanted to Stab her with a knife. pic.twitter.com/Sttb3AaCUd — Dr Chauke 📝 (@_BlackZA) December 19, 2024

Cyan Boujee opened a case

Cyan said she has since opened a case against her boyfriend. She alleged that his parents tried to bribe her to drop the case.

“His parents came to see me, and they just wanted to pay me. I just want him to leave me alone. I feel unsafe. I can’t even go outside. I’ve locked all my doors because I’m scared he might enter my house at any time and hurt me.”

The DJ said she hopes young girls learn from her experience, adding that after the assault, she does not think she will date again.

“I’m traumatised. I think I’ll never be able to date again. I’m just so broken, but I will be OK.”

Cyan Boujee has alleged that she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend and has opened a case against him. pic.twitter.com/BZNKqMR8mu December 18, 2024

