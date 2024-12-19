Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

19 Dec 2024

05:42 pm

‘I’m traumatised’: Cyan Boujee tears up as she details brutal assault [VIDEO]

The 23-year-old DJ said she has opened a case.

GBV

Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee. Pictures: Instagram and screenshot

DJ and social media influencer Cyan Boujee revealed she was recently hospitalised after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her.

The 23-year-old social media star teared up in her YouTube vlog, which has since gone viral, as she opened up about the alleged assault.

“You would think he’s a monster, and he really is, but I think he was in a different state of mind at that time; he wasn’t thinking.

“I don’t know if I can blame alcohol or drugs. Actually, there’s nothing to blame; he’s just the weirdest vampire who needs to stay in a cell,” she said.

Cyan sustained injuries, including bruises around her eyes, and was admitted to hospital for a night.

“He hit me so much that it felt like punching me wasn’t enough. Then he just started biting me all over, even on my face.

“I was screaming for help; I couldn’t breathe. At some point, my eyes just went blank, and I had to fight for myself.”

ALSO READ: Men must change their entitlement

Cyan Boujee opened a case

Cyan said she has since opened a case against her boyfriend. She alleged that his parents tried to bribe her to drop the case.

“His parents came to see me, and they just wanted to pay me. I just want him to leave me alone. I feel unsafe. I can’t even go outside. I’ve locked all my doors because I’m scared he might enter my house at any time and hurt me.”

The DJ said she hopes young girls learn from her experience, adding that after the assault, she does not think she will date again.

“I’m traumatised. I think I’ll never be able to date again. I’m just so broken, but I will be OK.”

NOW READ: Music meets perfume: Real Housewives star Christall Kay launches her first fragrance

Read more on these topics

assault Gender-based Violence (GBV)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ndlozi’s next move? MK party and academia may be a misfit
Motoring McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]
Crime SA losing fight against GBV as social media justifies murder
News WATCH: Sibusiso Lawrence tried to kill his girlfriend before, family reveals
South Africa Water crisis: What lessons did Joburg Water learn from latest outage?

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES