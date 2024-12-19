Music meets perfume: Real Housewives star Christall Kay launches her first fragrance

Mzansi's favourite Real Housewives of Johannesburg star and Ultimate Girls Trip sensation, Christall Kay, is turning up the heat with the launch of her debut fragrance, song, and music video,all at once.

“This has been a dream of mine for so long, and I’m so proud of how it turned out. It’s a scent as emotional and layered as life itself.” She shares.

Falling by Christall Kay. Picture: supplied

Known for her larger-than-life personality and passion for all things fabulous, this former lawyer turned TV star, musician, and now perfumer is captivating the beauty world with a scent that speaks volumes.

If you’ve followed Christall on TV, you know she’s no stranger to drama, emotions, and, of course, love.

Whether it’s her relationship with her ex-husband or a holiday fling on Ultimate Girls Trip on Showmax, one thing is clear: love is a major part of who she is.

And now, she’s bottled that essence with a perfume that promises to take fans on an emotional journey.

A Fragrance That Tells a Love Story

“Falling is about the many sides of love, falling into it, falling out of it, and everything in between,” says Christall. ‘Falling by Christall Kay‘ is more than just a perfume; it’s a love story wrapped in fragrance.

The perfume is a reflection of her vibrant personality and deep connection to the concept of love with ingredients sourced from the heart of fragrance-making in France, ensuring that the scent is original.

The fragrance opens with top notes of jasmine, a fresh and floral start, while the heart and base notes unfold with a dramatic intensity that is said to linger for hours.

Music meets perfume

She’s always been passionate about music, and it’s no surprise that her perfume launch also ties into her musical journey.

The reality star recently revealed that she’s written and recorded a song titled Falling, set to be released soon, if it’s anything like her fragrance video, where she’s captured running through the woods in slow motion, it’s going to be a visual adventure.

Fans who follow her on social media and her reality TV appearances got a sneak peek of the track in the promotional video for her fragrance.

“I’ve always been passionate about music, and I wanted to connect my fragrance with my song,” she explains. “They’re both about capturing the highs and lows of falling in and out of love.”

With her deep love for music and performance, it’s only fitting that she weaves into her other passion in the world of beauty.

Creative Journey to the Top

No stranger to making waves in the entertainment industry.

Whether she’s making her mark on reality TV or showing off her vocal chops, she’s always pushing the envelope.

South African audiences will remember her musical performances on both reality shows, and let’s not forget her trending dance moves in Jamaica.

Her debut single, Set Apart, made a rumble internationally, climbing as high as No. 55 on the Billboard Airplay charts in the US.

She’s worked with some big names in the industry, including Zimbabwean artist Buffalo Souljah.

While also singing a remixed and original rendition of the national anthem on social media personality Lasizwe’s podcast.

Where to get it

The fragrance is available for R450 for a 50ml bottle, Christall hinted that the price might not stay this low for long, for fans looking to grab a bottle.

Falling by Christall Kay is now available for direct orders via DM, with delivery offered through courier services.