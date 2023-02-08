Twitter trolls Leonardo DiCaprio after rumours he is dating a 19-year-old

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There is a running joke in Hollywood and pop culture about the age limit award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has when he is dating, which is when a young woman hits the age of 25 and older he isn’t seen in a relationship with them.

So when pictures of the forever bachelor surfaced over the weekend people were surprised when he was spotted with a 19-year-old.

DiCaprio, now aged 48, has a history of dating younger women: his recent rumoured girlfriend is teen model Eden Polani.

Are they dating or aren’t they?

Polani and Leonardo DiCaprio were photographed at a music release party earlier this month, Page Six reported.

The two didn’t appear cosy but many people jumped to the conclusion that this was the Titanic actor’s latest young “acquisition.”

Polani is a model for ITM Model Management and has graced the covers of three Israeli magazines.

Polani was born in March 2003.

From reports, the model and actor are not dating. According to a source that told E! News, the Oscar winner was merely talking to Polani and this “doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

DiCaprio appears to still be single after his breakup with Camila Morrone who he dated for four years.

Morrone is also a model and turned 25 in July last year. They broke up two months later.

Social media users couldn’t help poking fun at DiCaprio’s so-called “25-year-old” girlfriend curse and despite the rumours of him and Eden being untrue, commentators still criticised the actor.

Twitter reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani dating rumours:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old



Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer



Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't— Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom.— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023

Funny how people on the left are upset at Leonardo DiCaprio dating a 19 y/o like she isn’t an adult. Like she isn’t able to make decisions for herself. Almost as if they think even 19 is too young to make life choices. Interesting https://t.co/eQkOiCquQA— Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) February 8, 2023

How Leonardo DiCaprio sees you at 24 vs 25 pic.twitter.com/8vsUkkr7Rg— Shemes (@LOLShemes) January 31, 2023

leonardo dicaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25 pic.twitter.com/GGCblvyKrM— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 6, 2023

Climate activist

DiCaprio’s activism against climate change is well known, as he is always lending his voice to this cause despite criticism of his yachts or lifestyle.

Three new tree species were named after Di Caprio as a tribute to his anti-logging campaigning, at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens in September 2022.

Last week DiCaprio posted the alarming rate in which ocean water temperatures are rising at.

“The world’s oceans had a tough 2022, with water temperatures the hottest they’ve ever been, according to the @noaa. Ocean warming can cause a number of environmental disasters, such as stronger hurricanes and more intense rains, coral bleaching, and can also contribute to rising sea levels, endangering coastal cities.”