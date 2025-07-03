‘I miss watching people’s phones get stolen in real time’ – Content creator Elsa Majimbo reminiscing about SA

Elsa Majimbo described her time in South Africa as feeling like an indie film — cool, liberating, and unforgettable.

In 2021,Majimbo stayed in South Africa after initially coming to the country for work reasons. Picture: majimb.o/Instagram

Kenyan content creator and model Elsa Majimbo misses South Africa, and unlike the average tourist, she doesn’t miss the country’s biggest tourist attractions like a drive in the safari.

“I miss Groove, I miss watching people’s phones get stolen in real time, I miss biltong and Braai and Savanna,” said Majimbo in a post recently.

She described her time living in Mzansi as ‘one of the best stages of my life’.

ALSO READ: ‘Brave girl’: Reactions after Elsa Majimbo ‘exposed’ Naomi Campbell

Elsa Majimbo’s time in SA

In 2021, Majimbo remained in South Africa after initially visiting the country for work-related reasons.

“The first night I was there, the guy takes me to this fabulous restaurant and then after we’re eating, he says ‘come let me show you something’,” shared Majimbo in a video.

The model said her chaperone took her to an underground club, which she enjoyed. The campaign for which she came to South Africa was extended, meaning her time in the country would be longer.

“During my whole time, that’s what I did, we went to like cool art galleries, we went to see all these artists do graffiti, like day parties—it was so cool, it was cool, beautiful people,” shared Majimbo.

She said her time in South Africa was like an indie movie.

“When my trip was extended, I needed to go to Brazzaville, so I went to Brazzaville because I was doing a photo shoot with one of my friends, and then I fly back to South Africa a few days later,” she said.

On the first day of her return to the country, she visited Blondies in Greenside with friends. After spending time at the popular bar, she decided to stay longer in South Africa.

“I remember us just like…my hair in the wind, my Fenty sunglasses, it was so cool. The music playing, Tems was blasting, it was amazing. And as I was there, I just thought to myself ‘I’m not going back home’.”

“That night, I told my assistant to cancel my flight back home, I called my mom and dad… I told them: ‘hey, I’m gonna stay in South Africa’, and that is literally what I did.

I learnt how to skate, I started an affair with a skater boy, I just stayed doing fun cool sh*t with fun cool people. It was literally an episode of Euphoria the whole time.”

Majimbo has been based in the US after eventually leaving South Africa in 2021.

NOW READ: Elsa Majimbo thanks South Africans for her meteoric rise