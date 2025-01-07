JUST IN: Winnie Khumalo dies, 51, on route to hospital

Khumalo was sick and died on the way to hospital.

Veteran musician and dancer Winnie Khumalo has reportedly passed away.

Her family confirmed the news but said an official statement would be released soon.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our dearly beloved sister and friend. She passed away after a short illness,” Khumalo’s sister and family representative Tshepi Akeepile told SABC News.

Akeepile said Khumalo was sick and died on the way to hospital.

“It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her. “

This is a developing story.