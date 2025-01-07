Nomabotwe: Stepping into the spotlight with debut album after nearly two decades as backing vocalist

After nearly two decades of being a backing vocalist, singer Nomabotwe Mtimkulu has released her debut album.

After nearly two decades of being a backing vocalist, singer Nomabotwe Mtimkulu has released a debut album, Hamba Ungemi.

The title is reflective of her bold move to go solo.

“When I first wrote the album, I was motivating myself to not give up on this dream, on sharing my gift and producing music that heals,” Nomabotwe told The Citizen.

Simply known as Nomabotwe on stage, the 37-year-old has vocally supported renowned artists such as Ringo Madlingozi, Arno Casterns and the late Jabu Khanyile just to mention a few.

“Hamba Ungemi, to this day, motivates me to surge forward despite the challenges of being an independent musician. I now serve this album as a gift, motivation and healer with the rest of the world,” she said.

Translated, the title means keep going and don’t stop.

Going solo

Nomabotwe said the time was right for her to take the solo route.

“I take the years as a backing vocalist as training and preparation for the limelight. I know the do’s and don’t’s, I have the discipline required, I have worked for well-known artists, small to medium choirs and local musical acts,” she said.

“This isn’t about getting into the limelight, but rather sharing my gift with the world.”

The singer has also been part of groups in her early years in the industry. Before pursuing a solo career, she was part of a band called 3 Quarter.

“One of the members left, and we had to rebrand to Maisha. The last member left, and it was the disbandment of the brand,” she said of the group’s journey.

She was also part of Joy of Africa and Voices of the Nation choirs.

The album

The nine-track album is soothingly inspirational with its jazz and gospel elements that take you on a spiritual voyage.

“I believe music connects us, and I’ve composed an album that has something for everyone,” she said.

The album was released in November 2024.

“My music is African Contemporary music with elements of jazz and gospel. I grew up in church, started in the church choir, moved to choral music then to jazz. I think the album reflects my journey and experience,” she shared.

The title track, Izwelethu (Live at Lamentations Concert) and the opening song Tarhu Hallelujah echo Nomabotwe’S above quote.

Other enjoyable ditties on the 37-minute-long-running album include Nyanga and Liziwe.

“It took me three years to put together the album due to finances and no capital. I’m an independent artist, so all the costs I have had to incur,” averred the singer.

To the listener the music is new, but you get a sense that the music has been refined for more than three years— it’s well fermented as good umqombothi (traditional beer).

She said the music has been there for at least a decade but it was just the paucity of resources to bring the music to life in a recording studio.

“I’ve had the music for over a decade. I even have music I couldn’t record and remains unreleased due to lack of resources, but we will get there.”

Taking it to the people

With the album having been released late in 2024, Nomabotwe said she and her team will be working hard to promote the album this year.

“My team and I are working on promoting the album through radio airplay and intercity tours and promotions. I may be coming to a city near you soon, and I would really appreciate your ear,” she said.

“I’m in conversations with a number of artists who have received me and my work well, and I look forward to collaborations.”

