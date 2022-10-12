Publicity stunts or worrisome? Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rapper Kanye “Ye” West has been banned once again on social media apps Twitter and Instagram after his controversial anti-Semitic posts.

Earlier in the week, the social media platforms restricted the musician’s accounts due to a violation of Twitter and Instagram’s platform policies.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, caused much controversy over the last few weeks over his comments on his accounts.

Much of the furore started during his Yeezy collection fashion show in Paris.

One of the clothing pieces, a t-shirt, displayed the words “White Lives Matter.”

The reference is to the 2020 Black Lives Movement (BLM) which became a rallying cry for protests against racism and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

The antisemitic tweet which caused some problems for Ye is no longer visible on his account, but the rapper said, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in an apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON.”

After much pressure his accounts have been locked, CBC National reported. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he cannot post anything. The Twitter account can remain locked anywhere between 12 hours and a week.

Ye is now using his Facebook account to post.

Kanye West is now on Facebook after being locked out of both IG & Twitter‼️???? pic.twitter.com/INOinwTAct— RapTV (@Rap) October 12, 2022

Ye’s behaviour has been quite worrisome for several years. This year alone, he harassed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, sent death threats to her former boyfriend Pete Davidson and has lashed out at anyone who has called out his disturbing behaviour and words.

It is well known that the Yeezy designer sufferers from bipolar disorder, but many people are arguing he can no longer use his mental health as an excuse for his actions.

Earlier in the week, he had a controversial interview on the conservative news network FOX news. Ye said that former US president Donald Trump was “shit”, he fat-shamed singer Lizzo, claiming that the media is supporting obesity and reiterated that BLM was a scam.

Much of the social media discourse is commentators trying to figure out whether Ye is doing this for publicity to sell his t-shirts or if he honestly believes what he says.

The Holocaust Museum has invited Ye to visit, so he can educate himself after making anti-Semitic remarks. The museum released a statement that said Ye’s words can incite violence and he should rather use them to inspire.

Please stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants. Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and they don't go on anti-Semitic rants.— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 9, 2022

Stop telling Jewish people to get over what Kanye said and that he’s mentally ill and not serious. Stop telling Black people his t-shirt was a joke. Antisemitism is real. Anti-Blackness is real. Words matter. Words are what start unwarranted hate towards people.— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) October 9, 2022