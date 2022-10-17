Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler

AFP

Social network Parler said Monday that Kanye West announced his intention to buy the platform, which has gained popularity among US conservatives.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” the rapper and fashion mogul, who is now known as Ye, said in Parler’s statement.

The value of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, was not disclosed.

Earlier in October, Instagram and Twitter restricted West’s accounts over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.

George Farmer, Parler’s executive director, said the deal will “change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” he said.

Launched in 2018, Parler became a haven for supporters of former US president Donald Trump and far-right users who say they have been censored by other social media platforms such as Twitter.

But Parler was pulled from the Apple and Google online marketplaces and effectively shut down when Amazon Web Services cut ties over allegations the platform failed to stop incitement of violence ahead of the January 6, 2021, siege of the US Capitol.

Last month, Google allowed Parler back into its Play Store, more than a year after banning the platform.

The network describes itself as “a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture.”

Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked

Rapper Kanye “Ye” West has been banned once again on social media apps Twitter and Instagram after his controversial anti-Semitic posts.

Earlier in the week, the social media platforms restricted the musician’s accounts due to a violation of Twitter and Instagram’s platform policies.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, caused much controversy over the last few weeks over his comments on his accounts.

Much of the furore started during his Yeezy collection fashion show in Paris.

One of the clothing pieces, a t-shirt, displayed the words “White Lives Matter.”

The reference is to the 2020 Black Lives Movement (BLM) which became a rallying cry for protests against racism and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

The antisemitic tweet which caused some problems for Ye is no longer visible on his account, but the rapper said, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in an apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON.”

After much pressure his accounts have been locked, CBC National reported. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he cannot post anything. The Twitter account can remain locked anywhere between 12 hours and a week.

Ye is now using his Facebook account to post.

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele