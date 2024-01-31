Kate Middleton and King Charles discharged from hospital after respective surgeries

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked medical practitioners and well-wishers from all over the world, after confirming Kate...

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked medical practitioners and well-wishers from all over the world, after confirming Kate Middleton’s return home after surgery.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the royal couple said on their social media pages.

The 42 year-old Middleton spent two weeks in hospital after an abdominal surgery.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The Princess of Wales is only expected to return to her public duties after Easter.

Middleton was admitted in the same clinic which her father-in-law, King Charles was also getting treatment at.

King Charles was reportedly “very worried” about the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, a royal author has claimed.

ALSO READ: King Charles’ enlarged prostate inspires men to check themselves

Charles also discharged

The 75-year-old monarch was discharged after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

He too, thanked the medical team for how he was treated during his stay.

“He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

In mid-January Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate, and would head to the private hospital the following week for the “corrective procedure”.

Charles’ regular checking of his prostate has inspired other men to check on themselves. It was recently reported that 14 996 more people visited England’s National Health Service (NHS) website on Wednesday January 17 than they did the previous day, said an NHS official on the BBC.

NOW READ: Trevor Noah congratulates Jon Stewart as seasoned comedian returns to ‘The Daily Show’