King Charles’ enlarged prostate inspires men to check themselves

14 996 more people visited England’s National Health Service website last Wednesday than they did the previous day, after the announcement of King Charles’ prostate enlargement.

King Charles has inspired other men to check on their prostate. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images

News of King Charles’ admission to hospital because of his enlarged prostate has surged the searches for prostate on the Internet according to England’s National Health Service (NHS).

14 996 more people visited the NHS website last Wednesday than they did the previous day, said an NHS official on the BBC.

Last week Buckingham Palace said King Charles would be admitted to hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Palace said the 75 year-old monarch would undergo “corrective procedure”.

Charles was reportedly keen to share his diagnosis with the public to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement said.

On Monday, Queen Camilla reiterated that King Charles “is fine” during an engagement in Swindon. The Queen is continuing to undertake Royal Family duties while her husband prepares for his operation.

An enlarged prostate is an increase in the size of a prostate and symptoms can include difficulty passing urine, sudden urge to urinate, urinating more often, feeling that the bladder hasn’t properly emptied and dribbling urine after finishing.

ALSO READ: British author denies including the names of King Charles and Kate Middleton in new controversial Royal book

Benign prostate

Benign prostate enlargement – which is non-cancerous – is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the NHS website. Around one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder.

Ian Eardley, a consultant urological surgeon in Leeds and the national clinical director for the NHS, said the King’s diagnosis becoming public knowledge would “lead to more men seeking help”.

Other analysis by skincare practitioners at Supplement Doctor revealed that searches for ‘prostate check’ and ‘how to check prostate’ jumped by 242% and 217% worldwide in the last seven days after the Palace’s announcement.

The research also revealed that searches for ‘prostate check age’ skyrocketed by 275% in the past 12 months worldwide.

King Charles is reportedly “very worried” about the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, a royal author has claimed. Princess Kate underwent the significant operation on January 16th, Kensington Palace confirmed.

NOW READ: Prince Harry makes first public appearance since the Lilibet-name saga as King Charles is nudged into retirement