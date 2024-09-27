Kaylow recovering in hospital after car accident

Kaylow's team said he is surrounded by loved ones and making progress.

Soul Café hitmaker, Kaylow, real name Kelello Segoana, is in hospital after a car accident.

The 36-year-old musician is currently recovering in hospital, according to a statement released by his team.

However, the team did not share further details regarding where and when the accident occurred.

“Kaylow, our beloved brother, is on the mend after a recent car accident. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans during this time.

“He is surrounded by loved ones and making progress. Thank you for your support. We will share updates on his recovery as he continues to heal,” the statement read.

Well wishes and messages for a speedy recovery have since poured in on social media for the music star.

Kaylow’s new music

Last month, Kaylow released a new single titled Superwoman. In celebration of Women’s Month, he also launched a campaign to appreciate phenomenal women making an impact in their communities.

The singer also has a new music video for his Afro House hit song with K’zela & Stylish DJ titled Reason.

“This smooth blend of Afro House and deep vibes takes you on a journey of love, passion, and understanding.

“Kaylow’s powerful vocals, paired with Malume Wa Dikatara, K’zela & Stylish DJ’s infectious beats, make this track an instant hit for both the dance floor and personal reflection. The visuals bring the story of love to life,” wrote Stylish DJ, announcing the release of the music video this past weekend.

