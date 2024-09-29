Mzansi impressed as Doja Cat rocks SA flag-themed dress at Global Citizen Festival – [VIDEO]
The festival took place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, 28 September...
American award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Doja Cat. Picture: X/Twitter
Doja Cat stunned the audience at the Global Citizen Festival this weekend with her South African flag-themed dress.
The prestigious festival took place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, 28 September.
During her Global Citizen performance, Doja Cat delivered a powerful speech addressing global crises.
She mentioned the suffering in regions such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and the Congo, calling for increased advocacy for food, shelter, and education for those affected by conflict and violence.
“Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo, and all across the world are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that together, we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most.
“I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now.”
The singer also urged the audience to continue taking action and use their voices to support those affected by conflict and violence.
“Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter, and education they need and very, very much deserve.
“There is beauty and strength in all of you watching this and who choose to be here tonight, and this is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”
ALSO READ: ‘My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well’ – Dojacat calling out her South African father
Doja Cat dress’ social media reactions
Doja Cat has since joined trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, as her South African fans praised her for “acknowledging her heritage.” Here are a few reactions:
NOW READ: ‘I hope the story will encourage people’ – Zizipho Buti on her new lead role in ‘Soft Life’
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.