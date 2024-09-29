Mzansi impressed as Doja Cat rocks SA flag-themed dress at Global Citizen Festival – [VIDEO]

The festival took place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, 28 September...

Doja Cat stunned the audience at the Global Citizen Festival this weekend with her South African flag-themed dress.

The prestigious festival took place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, 28 September.

During her Global Citizen performance, Doja Cat delivered a powerful speech addressing global crises.

She mentioned the suffering in regions such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and the Congo, calling for increased advocacy for food, shelter, and education for those affected by conflict and violence.

“Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo, and all across the world are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that together, we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most.

“I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now.”

The singer also urged the audience to continue taking action and use their voices to support those affected by conflict and violence.

“Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter, and education they need and very, very much deserve.

“There is beauty and strength in all of you watching this and who choose to be here tonight, and this is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”

Doja Cat speaks on the millions of children and woman suffering in Sudan and Gaza #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/6KGXXs1yGd September 29, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well’ – Dojacat calling out her South African father

Doja Cat dress’ social media reactions

Doja Cat has since joined trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, as her South African fans praised her for “acknowledging her heritage.” Here are a few reactions:

. @DojaCat wore the South African Flag at the Global Citizen Festival 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦



We see you Queen, you have no DNA 🧬 Just RSA🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FEko10VzA3 — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) September 29, 2024

South African flag on her dress🇿🇦 ❤️Oh Zandile. NO DNA, JUST RSA 👑

Doja Cat pic.twitter.com/GqHQQ6H6N5 — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) September 29, 2024

NOW READ: ‘I hope the story will encourage people’ – Zizipho Buti on her new lead role in ‘Soft Life’