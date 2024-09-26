Tyla leads the pack with multiple SAMA30 nominations: Here is the full list

Winners will be announced at the main ceremony on 2 November under the theme 'Less Noise, More Music'.

The internationally acclaimed music star Tyla is leading with five nominations for the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMA30).

The nominees’ announcement was held on Thursday morning at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Tyla’s self-titled debut album secured nods in several top categories, including SAMPRA Album of the Year, Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, SANTAM Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Best Collaboration for her track Water featuring Travis Scott.

Following closely behind Tyla are Kabza De Small, Mthunzi, and Mbuso Khoza, each with three nominations.

Kabza received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album for Isimo, as well as Duo/Group of the Year with Mthunzi.

Khoza earned nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Traditional Music Album, and Best Engineered Album for Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Volume 2.

Here is a full list of SAMA30 nominees:

Best Adult Contemporary Album

The Misty Cliffs – The Misty Cliffs

Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir

The Drive – Dr Duda

Shipwrecked – Jack Atlantic

Isipho – Smama

Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Isicathamiya For A New Millennium – Thee Legacy

Amaxesha – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Reimagined – The Soil

Sane – Brenda Mtambo

Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela

Best Afro Pop Album

Umkhonto – Zuko SA

Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Ukhamba – Inkabi Zezwe

Zulu Romance – Blaq Diamond

Ugcobo – Nomfundo Moh

Best Alternative Album

Layers – Carla Franco

Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) – Van Pletzen

Hopeless & Romantic – CHXRL

I’m With The Singer – I’m With The Singer

Don’t Forget To Howl – West Coast Wolves

Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album

Boroko Keng – Mellow & Sleazy

Baba Yaga – De Mthuda

Dali Dali – Daliwonga

Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Kurhula – Kelvin Momo

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Sci-fi, Beats & Life – UBeyond

End of the beginning – Fanie Dick

Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 – Derek Gripper

Lofi Chill – Tony Drake

Relentless – Karen Devroop

Best Collaboration

Burning Bush – Mörda and Thakzin

iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba

Sgudi Sync – De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemoh featuring Sipho Magudulela

Water – Tyla and Travis Scott

Imithandazo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Best Dance Album

Asante II – Mörda and Thakzin

Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin

The Star Is Reborn – Zakes Bantwini

Clickbait – DBN Gogo

Reputation – Sculptured Music

Best Engineered Album

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza

Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole

Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela

Sane – Brenda Mtambo

Reimagined – The Soil

Best Gqom Album

Dark or Durban – Funky Qla

Gqom To Another Level Vol.1 – Bello No Gallo

We Don’t Play The Same Gqom 2 – QueDj

TronicsLand Series 2 – Mr Thela

The Young Prince Of Gqom – General C’mamane

Best Hip Hop Album

Note To Self – FLVME

I Love It Here – Nasty C

People Forget To Be People (Deluxe) – Wordz

Heartbreak Hotel – The Big Hash

Dust – Priddy Ugly

Best Jazz Album

Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland – Steve Dyer

Siparia To Soweto – Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones

Rainbow Revisited – Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño

The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain – Vuma Levin

In The Wake – Kujenga

Best Kwaito Album

Ghetto Skomplaz – Abobhova

Celebrating 25 Years In The Game – Sbu Malawyer

Genesis – Taylor K

Most Wanted – Sykes

Inzalo YeKwaito 2nd Half – Zinaro

Best Maskandi Album

National Anthem – Inkos’yamagcokama

Uber Driver – Sminofu

Amakhothangqoko – Mthandeni SK

Uyihlo noNyoko – Ugatsheni

Isivulwe Yonke – Ntencane

Best Pop Album

You Need Therapy – Mila Smith

Magic – Will Linley

23:23 – Paxton

Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole

Tyla – Tyla

Best Produced Album

I Love It Here – Nasty C

No Other Love – David Watkyns

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza

Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole

Ifa Lomkhono – Mbuso Khoza

Best Produced Music Video

Dali by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi

Amakhehla by Sjava – Tido

4am by Loatinover Pounds – BSV

018 by Cassper Nyovest – Jabu

Call Me by Filah Lah Lah – Reabetswe Fila Ranamane

Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album

A Tale of a Fallen Queen – Ayanda Jiya

Love Letters – KashCPT

Hold Me When It’s Cold: The Cuddle Pack – Una Rams

Testament – Lordkez

The Other Side (Deluxe EP) – Mia

Best Reggae Album

Musinion – Undefynd

Love & Unity – Ras Vuyo

Proof of Life – Dimahr

Love Expressions – Two Point Ow

Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer

Best Rock Album

Dans Deur Die Donker – Francois van Coke

Deurbraak – Millennium

Hard Mode – Wonderboom

Born & Raised – Kenny Hughes

All-Killer-Filler – Evert Snyman

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Sibonga Umusa (Live) – Sneziey

Indumiso yaseStezi – Thinah Zungu

Worship House 20 – Worship House

uJehova – University of Pretoria

Mororiseng – Omega Khunou

Best Traditional Music Album

Bhacasoul Experience EP – Joliza

Mbofholowo – Makhadzi

I’m Happy – Shabalala Rhythm

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Shaka Ilembe

Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Rondry, Fliek En Die Buitelewe – Valiant Swart

Allegaarkie vir ‘n Askeet – Neil Sandilands

Die Vallei – Joshua Na Die Reën

Estetika – Elandré

Alles – Jacob Swann

Beste Pop Album

Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille

Heelal – Ryno Velvet

Braaf – Jan Jan Jan

Omdat Jy Mag – Brendan Peyper

My Mense – Ilán van Staden

Remix of the Year

Sisahleleleni (Ntokzin remix) – Bongeziwe Mabandla & Ntokzin

Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA

Yes God Remix MÖRDA, Thakzin, Mhaw Keys – Oscar Mbo

Dubula – Harrycane feat Eemoh, Master KG and DJ Latinny

Goodbye remixed by Soa Mattrix – Azana and Soa Mattrix

Rest of Africa Award

Asake: Work of Art – Asake

Don’t Get Used To This – WurlD

Lion of Sudah – Bensoul

Son Of A Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah

Alusa Why Are You Topless? – Bien

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Alikho Elinye Ithemba – JTG Gospel Choir

Ke Nako ya Modimo – Lejwe la Motheo

Masango – Di Bruin Gospel Projects

Vuya Matimba – Discuss Nkuna

Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

The Gift Vol.1 – Brenden Praise

Izililo – We Will Worship

Unusual – Xolly Mncwango

We Bow Down – 3C Live

Come To Jesus (Live In Bryanston, 2022) – The Fellowship With Pastor Namba

Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year

Priddy Ugly – Dust

Kelvin Momo – Kurhula

Ugatsheni – Uyihlo noNyoko

Daliwonga – Dali Dali

De Mthuda – Baba Yaga

Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year

Tyla – Tyla

Brenda Mtambo – Sane

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa

Lordkez – Testament

Xolly Mncwango – Unusual

Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year

Mellow & Sleazy – Boroko Keng

FokofPolisieKar – Dans Deur Die Donker

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church

Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – Isimo

SANTAM Newcomer of the Year

Sykes – Most Wanted

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa

Tyla – Tyla

Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly

Joliza – Bhacasoul Experience EP

SAMPRA Album of the Year

Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Tyla – Tyla

Dali Dali – Daliwonga

Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Unusual – Xolly Mncwango

