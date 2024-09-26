Tyla leads the pack with multiple SAMA30 nominations: Here is the full list
Winners will be announced at the main ceremony on 2 November under the theme 'Less Noise, More Music'.
Tyla leads SAMA30 nominees list. Picture: Taylor Hill /Getty Images
The internationally acclaimed music star Tyla is leading with five nominations for the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMA30).
The nominees’ announcement was held on Thursday morning at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
Tyla’s self-titled debut album secured nods in several top categories, including SAMPRA Album of the Year, Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, SANTAM Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Best Collaboration for her track Water featuring Travis Scott.
Following closely behind Tyla are Kabza De Small, Mthunzi, and Mbuso Khoza, each with three nominations.
Kabza received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album for Isimo, as well as Duo/Group of the Year with Mthunzi.
Khoza earned nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Traditional Music Album, and Best Engineered Album for Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Volume 2.
Here is a full list of SAMA30 nominees:
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- The Misty Cliffs – The Misty Cliffs
- Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir
- The Drive – Dr Duda
- Shipwrecked – Jack Atlantic
- Isipho – Smama
Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album
- Isicathamiya For A New Millennium – Thee Legacy
- Amaxesha – Bongeziwe Mabandla
- Reimagined – The Soil
- Sane – Brenda Mtambo
- Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela
Best Afro Pop Album
- Umkhonto – Zuko SA
- Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu
- Ukhamba – Inkabi Zezwe
- Zulu Romance – Blaq Diamond
- Ugcobo – Nomfundo Moh
Best Alternative Album
- Layers – Carla Franco
- Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) – Van Pletzen
- Hopeless & Romantic – CHXRL
- I’m With The Singer – I’m With The Singer
- Don’t Forget To Howl – West Coast Wolves
Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album
- Boroko Keng – Mellow & Sleazy
- Baba Yaga – De Mthuda
- Dali Dali – Daliwonga
- Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
- Kurhula – Kelvin Momo
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- Sci-fi, Beats & Life – UBeyond
- End of the beginning – Fanie Dick
- Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 – Derek Gripper
- Lofi Chill – Tony Drake
- Relentless – Karen Devroop
Best Collaboration
- Burning Bush – Mörda and Thakzin
- iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
- Sgudi Sync – De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemoh featuring Sipho Magudulela
- Water – Tyla and Travis Scott
- Imithandazo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush
Best Dance Album
- Asante II – Mörda and Thakzin
- Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin
- The Star Is Reborn – Zakes Bantwini
- Clickbait – DBN Gogo
- Reputation – Sculptured Music
Best Engineered Album
- Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza
- Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole
- Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela
- Sane – Brenda Mtambo
- Reimagined – The Soil
Best Gqom Album
- Dark or Durban – Funky Qla
- Gqom To Another Level Vol.1 – Bello No Gallo
- We Don’t Play The Same Gqom 2 – QueDj
- TronicsLand Series 2 – Mr Thela
- The Young Prince Of Gqom – General C’mamane
Best Hip Hop Album
- Note To Self – FLVME
- I Love It Here – Nasty C
- People Forget To Be People (Deluxe) – Wordz
- Heartbreak Hotel – The Big Hash
- Dust – Priddy Ugly
Best Jazz Album
- Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland – Steve Dyer
- Siparia To Soweto – Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones
- Rainbow Revisited – Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño
- The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain – Vuma Levin
- In The Wake – Kujenga
Best Kwaito Album
- Ghetto Skomplaz – Abobhova
- Celebrating 25 Years In The Game – Sbu Malawyer
- Genesis – Taylor K
- Most Wanted – Sykes
- Inzalo YeKwaito 2nd Half – Zinaro
Best Maskandi Album
- National Anthem – Inkos’yamagcokama
- Uber Driver – Sminofu
- Amakhothangqoko – Mthandeni SK
- Uyihlo noNyoko – Ugatsheni
- Isivulwe Yonke – Ntencane
Best Pop Album
- You Need Therapy – Mila Smith
- Magic – Will Linley
- 23:23 – Paxton
- Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole
- Tyla – Tyla
Best Produced Album
- I Love It Here – Nasty C
- No Other Love – David Watkyns
- Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza
- Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole
- Ifa Lomkhono – Mbuso Khoza
Best Produced Music Video
- Dali by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi
- Amakhehla by Sjava – Tido
- 4am by Loatinover Pounds – BSV
- 018 by Cassper Nyovest – Jabu
- Call Me by Filah Lah Lah – Reabetswe Fila Ranamane
Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album
- A Tale of a Fallen Queen – Ayanda Jiya
- Love Letters – KashCPT
- Hold Me When It’s Cold: The Cuddle Pack – Una Rams
- Testament – Lordkez
- The Other Side (Deluxe EP) – Mia
Best Reggae Album
- Musinion – Undefynd
- Love & Unity – Ras Vuyo
- Proof of Life – Dimahr
- Love Expressions – Two Point Ow
- Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer
Best Rock Album
- Dans Deur Die Donker – Francois van Coke
- Deurbraak – Millennium
- Hard Mode – Wonderboom
- Born & Raised – Kenny Hughes
- All-Killer-Filler – Evert Snyman
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
- Sibonga Umusa (Live) – Sneziey
- Indumiso yaseStezi – Thinah Zungu
- Worship House 20 – Worship House
- uJehova – University of Pretoria
- Mororiseng – Omega Khunou
Best Traditional Music Album
- Bhacasoul Experience EP – Joliza
- Mbofholowo – Makhadzi
- I’m Happy – Shabalala Rhythm
- Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Shaka Ilembe
- Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
- Rondry, Fliek En Die Buitelewe – Valiant Swart
- Allegaarkie vir ‘n Askeet – Neil Sandilands
- Die Vallei – Joshua Na Die Reën
- Estetika – Elandré
- Alles – Jacob Swann
Beste Pop Album
- Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille
- Heelal – Ryno Velvet
- Braaf – Jan Jan Jan
- Omdat Jy Mag – Brendan Peyper
- My Mense – Ilán van Staden
Remix of the Year
- Sisahleleleni (Ntokzin remix) – Bongeziwe Mabandla & Ntokzin
- Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA
- Yes God Remix MÖRDA, Thakzin, Mhaw Keys – Oscar Mbo
- Dubula – Harrycane feat Eemoh, Master KG and DJ Latinny
- Goodbye remixed by Soa Mattrix – Azana and Soa Mattrix
Rest of Africa Award
- Asake: Work of Art – Asake
- Don’t Get Used To This – WurlD
- Lion of Sudah – Bensoul
- Son Of A Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah
- Alusa Why Are You Topless? – Bien
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
- Alikho Elinye Ithemba – JTG Gospel Choir
- Ke Nako ya Modimo – Lejwe la Motheo
- Masango – Di Bruin Gospel Projects
- Vuya Matimba – Discuss Nkuna
- Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
- The Gift Vol.1 – Brenden Praise
- Izililo – We Will Worship
- Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
- We Bow Down – 3C Live
- Come To Jesus (Live In Bryanston, 2022) – The Fellowship With Pastor Namba
Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year
- Priddy Ugly – Dust
- Kelvin Momo – Kurhula
- Ugatsheni – Uyihlo noNyoko
- Daliwonga – Dali Dali
- De Mthuda – Baba Yaga
Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year
- Tyla – Tyla
- Brenda Mtambo – Sane
- Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
- Lordkez – Testament
- Xolly Mncwango – Unusual
Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year
- Mellow & Sleazy – Boroko Keng
- FokofPolisieKar – Dans Deur Die Donker
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church
- Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly
- Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – Isimo
SANTAM Newcomer of the Year
- Sykes – Most Wanted
- Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
- Tyla – Tyla
- Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly
- Joliza – Bhacasoul Experience EP
SAMPRA Album of the Year
- Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
- Tyla – Tyla
- Dali Dali – Daliwonga
- Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
