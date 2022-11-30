Would you pay R17k to see Kevin Hart front row? Twitter reacts

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced his tour dates to South Africa for his stand-up comedy show and the ticket prices of his highly anticipated show have been released, leaving some puzzled.

Earlier this week, Hart announced he was returning to Mzansi for his Reality Check tour for the first time since 2016.

He will only do one show at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria next year.

Kevin Hart ticket prices

The early bird tickets were made available on Wednesday morning for Discover Bank clients.

The pre-sale access will only be available for 48 hours.

The starting price is R910 with the wheelchair accessibility priced at R680. However, the ticket prices jump from R1 360 to R2 215.

The platinum tickets cost between R2 500 to R4 000 and the “Kevin Hart Premium Ticket package” will set you back R5 050. The package comes with exclusive merchandise, unique to this package is a limited-edition tour lithograph, commemorative VIP laminate, red carpet entry, VIP check-in and entry and crowd-free merchandise shopping.

The “Gold VIP ticket” with NFT, costing R12 995 has similar exclusive access, however, it includes an invitation to the pre-show Kevin Hart VIP lounge which will include light appetizers and two drinks per person and a “Reality Check” satin tour jacket.

This ticket is located in the first five rows.

The most talked about VIP package is the highest priced one at R17 820, which will get you a front-row seat to watch the box office comedy king, with similar amenities but with more quantity.

The ticket holder will also get a “unique Kevin Hart NFT that will be redeemable 24 hours post-show”, it’s unclear what this is.

A NFT is a non-fungible token, a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. An NFT can be in form of art, music, video and much more.

Twitter users quickly commented on the ticket prices, with some willing to pay the high amounts.

Netizens react to Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour ticket prices

If I could, I'd pay even double that 17k to see Kevin Hart, he is hilarious https://t.co/Ss0BjzhmwC— WARU????????‍♀️ (@waruwk) November 30, 2022

Kevin Hart ticket cost R10 000.00 , closer to stage is R13 000.00



Bathong are we getting Off_White sneakers after the show ?? pic.twitter.com/G2EivnINqD— Iam_Muciq (@Dee_DeMuciq) November 30, 2022

https://twitter.com/Simply_Merica/status/1597880394082553856

Kevin Hart tickets start from R740-R2215 for Aisle seating and floor seating start from R910-R2155. The most expensive is a R17820 Front Row VIP.



– I guess I’ll just have to stick with Skhumba for now ????— Collen (@Collen_KM) November 30, 2022