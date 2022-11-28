Kevin ‘Mpho’ Hart is coming back to Mzansi

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Popular comedian and actor Kevin Hart is returning to South Africa, he announced on Monday morning.

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour

“Yours truly is coming your way,” Hart said during his video announcement of the South African tour dates on his Instagram account.

“SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour [on] February 17th, 2023, at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!! at Ticketmaster #comedicrockstarshit Lets GOOO!!!,” he wrote.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 2 December.

The last time Hart was in South Africa was in 2016, and he performed in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The stand-up comedian received a good reception amongst locals.

He even received a South African name during that time, Mpho. The video of Hart trying to pronounce the name Mpho has resurfaced on Twitter and went viral in 2021, and it is funny then as it is now.

Hart’s career from 2016 has exploded since, with numerous box office movies, he is considered the king of comedy when it comes to how much his movies make on opening weekend.

His classics include The Wedding Ringer, Get Hard, Ride Along and Central Intelligence with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Hart also has Netflix stand-up specials such as Irresponsible and Zero F**ks Given.

Kevin Hart has been extensively touring parts of America for his Reality Check Tour, this is his first international tour in four years.

Hart family

The comedian and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcomed a baby boy Kenzo Kash Hart born in 2017 and a baby girl Kaori Mai Hart born in 2020.

At the beginning of November, his eldest son, Hendrix Hart, from a previous marriage, celebrated his birthday.

“Happy B Day to the flyest coolest son on the planet. I am so blessed to have you as my son. Love you to the moon and back champ! My guy for life,” he said.