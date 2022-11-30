PICS: Inside Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele’s Cape Town vacation

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Soccer player Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Khune had some much-needed time off in Cape Town.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is having a break from playing football due to the Qatar World Cup currently taking place. The parents of two daughters seemed to enjoy their time in the Western Province.

Khune’s Cape Town vacay

With the soccer season paused, Itumeleng and Sphelele soaked up the sunny skies and warm weather in Cape Town.

The couple shared pictures of their time in the mother city, living it up in a boat, quad biking on the coastal beaches and soaking up the views of Table Mountain.

Sphelele posted pictures of their time quad biking with friends who accompanied them.

She also showed off her toned body in a bright orange bikini in Sea Point with fellow WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of professional athletes) Tumi Stone.

Stone is married to soccer player Lehlohonolo Majoro who currently plays for the AmaZulu football club.

Sphelele shared an Instagram reel of her PDA with her husband as they hopped into a Mercedes Benz S65, with her holding a Louis Vuitton shopping bag, walking hand in hand with Itumeleng as he opened the door for her.

Mrs Khune captioned the video: “Baie Dankie Kaapstad” – Thank you Cape Town.

Itumeleng’s graduation

Itumeleng recently graduated from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) at the University of Pretoria.

Several players from the Premier Soccer League graduated from the Player Transition Programme at GIBS.

The PSL with its sponsors MultiChoice have a partnership to assist players to have better post-football careers after retirement by introducing certain personnel to the PTP.

Some soccer players have struggled to transition into the corporate working world outside the professional game, with many of them having difficulties with money. The league wants to change this.

Khune said: “This is a reminder to stop and just enjoy the moment”.

Sphelele was a very proud partner, she wrote: “Congratulations my hubby bear. You already know that the little bears and I are very proud of you and we are wishing you many more”.

