Kim and Kanye settle divorce – Ye to pay over R3 million in child support

Citizen Reporter

After much publicity, angst and differing reports of their divorce had been finalised, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have now officially settled their divorce.

Kim and Kanye divorced when a Los Angeles judge finalised the papers.

Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but Ye, as he is officially known, was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement

TMZ reported on Wednesday, court documents seen by the gossip website that the reality star turned business mogul and rapper have settled the final details of their divorce.

They both agreed to have joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids – North – nine, Saint – six, Chicago – four, and Psalm – three.

Kanye has been ordered to send Kim $200 000 (R3.3 million) per month in spousal support covering 50 percent of the kids’ educational expenses, and contribute 50 percent of their security expenses.

Highs and Lows

Their marriage become strained when the pair publicly fought, particularly Ye who fought the separation. The controversial rapper sent out social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile with his other concerning behaviour such as threatening her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to the court last week.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014, following her second marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly becoming one of the world’s most instantly recognisable couples.

But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, 44, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

Kardashian has previously called on the media and public to show “compassion and empathy” over her ex-husband’s erratic behaviour.

Ye has also lost business deals with Adidas and GAP after his recent controversial comments which were anti-Semitic and the controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

READ NEXT: Adidas investigating Kanye West’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by AFP.