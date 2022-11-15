Meet Pete’s new rumoured girlfriend after Kim Kardashian

Lethabo Malatsi

Following their amicable breakup, with reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian, comedian Pete Davidson is rumoured to have caught the eye of newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.

Both freshly out of relationships, the pair is said to be “in the very early stages, but both really like each other”, and an insider revealed that Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now.

What we know about Pete and Emily

According to gossip site DeuxMoi, a source claimed Davidson’s “hands were all over Ratajkowski and they’re clearly hooking up” while the two were on a date in Brooklyn, New York City, this past weekend.

It is reported Pete, 28, and Emily, 31, were set up by mutual friends. A source told US Weekly that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is”.

pete davidson is real living proof that you can pull ANYONE if ur funny enough— ???????????? ???? (@miathebanditt) November 14, 2022

Ratajkowski, split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, after nearly four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September amid rumours of the producer’s infidelity.

Subsequently, in October, People magazine reported that award-winning actor Brad Pitt and actress, Emily, have been spending time together, even though she says she’s not looking to “jump into a serious romance” after separating from her ex-husband.

By the looks of it, the Gone Girl actress is not looking for anything serious but rather having fun as she was known to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo and the two were seen locking lips, according to Daily Mail.

I be checking my girls phone everyday to make sure she ain’t texting Pete Davidson— toxic king (@777jorgeivan) November 14, 2022

While the dubbed “Hollywood lothario” (notorious seducer), Davidson, recently broke up with ex-girlfriend and media personality, Kim Kardashian after ten months of dating.

Netizens further speculated the two might still be seeing each other after Kim shared on her Instagram story a bouquet of flowers alongside a Jasmine scented candle; she was gifted for her 42nd birthday.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

