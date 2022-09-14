Ironed shoe laces and velvet toilet paper: King Charles’ daily demands revealed

Citizen Reporter

King Charles III might have only ascended the throne to become Britain’s new ruling monarch last weekend, but he has been living like a King all his life.

Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana revealed that Prince Charles was nicknamed the ‘pampered prince’ by his staff at Clarence House, the New York Post reported.

Staff were reportedly directed to do everything for the monarch-in-waiting, from ironing his shoe laces, to squeezing out his toothpaste in the morning.

The new King’s bath time routine is almost as complicated as that of a toddler. Burrell said Charles expects his pyjamas to be pressed every morning as well as his shoe laces, and the bath plug has to be in a certain position before the bath is only half filled with tepid water.

Charles’ valets also have the task of squeezing a small amount of toothpaste on their new King’s toothbrush in the morning.

Breakfast is no different when it comes to complicated demands. A former member of the royal staff, chef Graham Newbould said that King Charles is a healthy eater and that his breakfast box travels with him wherever he travels to (worldwide).

The chef revealed that the new monarch can be quite fussy when it comes to food and that the breakfast box contains six different types of honey, some special mueslis, dried fruit and anything else that is special which he is a little fussy about.

Prince Charles would even allegedly send a van of his possessions to his friends’ houses ahead of his arrival, forcing workers to unload his bed furniture and personal toilet seat.

Tina Brown also reported in “The Palace Papers” that the new King even travels with his own Kleenex Velvet toilet paper.