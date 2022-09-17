WATCH: Why does King Charles III have ‘sausage fingers’?

Faizel Patel

King Charles III’s alleged swollen-red “sausage fingers” have been ridiculed for years.

However, internet trolls recently ramped up their roasting after the former Prince of Wales ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III’s fingers and hands have since become some of the most Googled terms for the royal in the UK – but what is the cause for the apparent inflammation?

Possible cause of “Sausage Fingers”

The royal’s swollen fingers could be a result of many things, from temporary fluid retention, or a sudden change in temperature to rheumatoid arthritis.

According to Cornwall Live, King Charles III himself is reported to have also made reference to his enlarged digits during a trip to Australia in 2012, dubbing them his “sausage fingers” after hours of flying to the tropical climate.

The symptom “sausage fingers” could be also linked to Dactylitis or Odema.

It refers to swelling in the fingers and toes that can cause them to take on a sausage-like appearance.

Dactylitis can be a symptom of several different medical conditions, including some forms of arthritis, tuberculosis (TB) and syphilis.

Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell.

Social Media

Social media users were not kind to the new monarch, posting several memes about Charles III’s “sausage fingers” on various platforms.

Avon’s Butchery in Auckland in New Zealand is also allegedly selling sausages inspired by the monarch’s notorious link-like fingers.

Charles III "Stealing Pen"

Meanwhile, as Charles III made history after being proclaimed the new King of Britain last week, it did not come without a “fight” with an inkpot.

As King Charles III went to sign the historic proclamation, viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides.

Charles III, gritting his teeth, asked a nearby aide to get the box out of the way so he could sign the second part of the large document on the table.

Some viewers joked the new King “stole” the pen after he put it in his pocket before taking it out again.

