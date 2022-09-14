By her side until the end: Princess Anne shares Queen’s last moments

Citizen Reporter

Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter has shared the last moments she had with her mother.

Princess Anne is the queen’s second child and only daughter. Anne, 72, was with Queen Elizabeth last Thursday, when she passed away aged 96. The queen was the longest-serving monarch after reigning for seven decades.

Taking to the royal family’s Instagram account, Anne’s statement read:

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and everyone who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.

“To my mother, The Queen, thank you,” she concluded.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Here’s what will happen over the next 4 days

The queen spent her last moments at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Princess Anne and her brothers King Charles III and Prince Andrew stood guard at their mother’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

The princess flew with the casket from the Scottish capital to London on Tuesday.

Anne’s role may now change depending on whether Charles, 73, pursues a slimmed-down monarchy. But he may find his closest sibling a rock of support as he adjusts to his new role.

Princess Anne has earned a reputation as the hardest-working royal, squeezing in a career as an Olympic horse rider alongside a lifetime of public engagements.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele and additional reporting by AFP.